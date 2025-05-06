The red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 It's not immediately obvious that this pantless look is inspired by classic menswear. Image: KEYSTONE Blackpink star Lisa causes a sensation in a beaded lace Louis Vuitton outfit. And the look is actually a two-piece consisting of a blazer and a bodysuit. Image: KEYSTONE The no-pants look was widely represented at the Met Gala. Hailey Bieber shows off her long legs. Image: KEYSTONE There's not much fabric at the bottom of Doja Cat either. Image: KEYSTONE Instead, there were dramatic shoulder pads, a cone bra and an accentuated hip area, thanks to an 80s-inspired bodysuit with a leopard print by Marc Jacobs. Image: KEYSTONE Sabrina Carpenter also showed some leg, without tights but with a train. Trains were widely represented in 2025 - as a break in style from the severity of the men's costume, they also provided a dose of drama. Image: KEYSTONE This body suit look by Louis Vuitton features the typical elements of a men's suit, such as a blazer and shirt. Only without pants. Image: KEYSTONE Things got dramatic thanks to Cynthia Erivo. She appeared in a crystal-embellished corset and tulle skirt by Givenchy. She doesn't seem to be seen anywhere without metallic claws. Image: KEYSTONE Short at the front, long at the back: Simone Biles opts for a train and color. Image: KEYSTONE Kerry Washington and Jonathan Simkhai go for the 2025 trend color: butter yellow. The singer wears a transparent A-line skirt with a fitted blazer. Image: KEYSTONE Between pinstripes and classic black and white: Shakira has broken away from the motto "Tailored for you" with a focus on menswear and the history of black dandyism and opted for a princess gown with a voluminous cape. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo Lupita Nyong'o has implemented the motto perfectly, adding a touch of extravagance to the trouser suit thanks to the cape. Image: KEYSTONE With trousers and flared legs: For us, Zendaya is the "best dressed" of the evening, as she brought pure elegance to the red carpet without a lot of fuss. She wore a tailor-made three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton. Plus a hat and tie. In times of quiet luxury, this trend could catch on. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore's look didn't go under either, thanks to reinterpreted XL pinstripes and a sculptural collar. Image: KEYSTONE Tyla wore a bustier dress with pinstripes and a cape that flowed into a train. Image: KEYSTONE The red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 It's not immediately obvious that this pantless look is inspired by classic menswear. Image: KEYSTONE Blackpink star Lisa causes a sensation in a beaded lace Louis Vuitton outfit. And the look is actually a two-piece consisting of a blazer and a bodysuit. Image: KEYSTONE The no-pants look was widely represented at the Met Gala. Hailey Bieber shows off her long legs. Image: KEYSTONE There's not much fabric at the bottom of Doja Cat either. Image: KEYSTONE Instead, there were dramatic shoulder pads, a cone bra and an accentuated hip area, thanks to an 80s-inspired bodysuit with a leopard print by Marc Jacobs. Image: KEYSTONE Sabrina Carpenter also showed some leg, without tights but with a train. Trains were widely represented in 2025 - as a break in style from the severity of the men's costume, they also provided a dose of drama. Image: KEYSTONE This body suit look by Louis Vuitton features the typical elements of a men's suit, such as a blazer and shirt. Only without pants. Image: KEYSTONE Things got dramatic thanks to Cynthia Erivo. She appeared in a crystal-embellished corset and tulle skirt by Givenchy. She doesn't seem to be seen anywhere without metallic claws. Image: KEYSTONE Short at the front, long at the back: Simone Biles opts for a train and color. Image: KEYSTONE Kerry Washington and Jonathan Simkhai go for the 2025 trend color: butter yellow. The singer wears a transparent A-line skirt with a fitted blazer. Image: KEYSTONE Between pinstripes and classic black and white: Shakira has broken away from the motto "Tailored for you" with a focus on menswear and the history of black dandyism and opted for a princess gown with a voluminous cape. Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo Lupita Nyong'o has implemented the motto perfectly, adding a touch of extravagance to the trouser suit thanks to the cape. Image: KEYSTONE With trousers and flared legs: For us, Zendaya is the "best dressed" of the evening, as she brought pure elegance to the red carpet without a lot of fuss. She wore a tailor-made three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton. Plus a hat and tie. In times of quiet luxury, this trend could catch on. Image: KEYSTONE Demi Moore's look didn't go under either, thanks to reinterpreted XL pinstripes and a sculptural collar. Image: KEYSTONE Tyla wore a bustier dress with pinstripes and a cape that flowed into a train. Image: KEYSTONE

How exciting can classic menswear actually be? At the Met Gala, the stars got into the pinstripe, jacket and tie game - only the trousers were spared in some places.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Met Gala 2025 showed just how exciting menswear can be.

One eye-catching trend was the no-pants look, worn by stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa and Doja Cat.

Tracks, capes and corset-like tops broke with the strictness of traditional menswear and combined masculine and feminine elements.

Despite an overall muted color palette, outliers like Shakira in pink set bold accents and brought color to the gala. Show more

"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a focus on menswear and the history of black dandyism - a motto that sounded promising and under which, in addition to classic elements such as pinstripes, lapels and ties, one expected above all couture art, exciting reinterpretations of the classic suit or daring style combinations.

Fashion fans were not disappointed at the Met Gala 2025 - even if, as is the case every year, a few guests cheated their way past the motto. Fashion enthusiasts got their money's worth at the "Oscars of fashion", as host Anna Wintour likes to call the event. Particularly exciting: how the designers combined modern fashion elements with classic tailoring.

"No pants trend"

The no-pants trend is apparently still exciting enough to be revisited. In fact, the micro trend keeps popping up on carpets, but it has not yet managed to establish itself in the mainstream - as can be seen with Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa or Doja Cat. Long trains and capes were also widely represented - as a break in style from the austerity of the men's costume, they provided a dose of drama.

While the vest - part of the classic three-piece suit - was downright celebrated in some looks, others replaced it with corset-inspired tops - for the ultimate interplay of masculine and feminine.

Overall, the colors were rather muted, but a few outliers - including Shakira, who wore pink - did not miss the opportunity to bring color into play alongside pinstripes and the classic black and white.

Best dressed

With trousers and flared legs: Zendaya is blue News' "best dressed" of the evening, as she brought pure elegance to the red carpet without a lot of fuss. She wore a tailor-made three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton. Plus a hat and tie. In times of "quiet luxury", this timeless monochrome trend could catch on.

Men's fashion is having fun right now. And the Met Gala showed it: Who needs pants when the look fits.

More videos from the department