Brad Pitt introduces new girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival Brad Pitt appears for the first time - on the red carpet - with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the premiere of "Wolf" at the Venice Film Festival. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in a relationship for around two years. De Ramon is a jewelry designer from Geneva. Image: KEYSTONE Spicy fact: Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie was also at the Venice Film Festival. Image: KEYSTONE Angelina Jolie presented her latest work "Maria" at the Venice Film Festival. Here alongside the "Maria" cast on the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Brad PItt (r.) and George Clooney (l.) presented their new film "Wolfs" in Venice. Also present were "Wolfs" co-actors Austin Abrams (center) and Amy Ryan. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt was ready for some fun with the media representatives. Image: KEYSTONE They are best friends: George Clooney (r.) and Brad Pitt (L) were in high spirits on the Red Carpet in Venice. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt introduces new girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival Brad Pitt appears for the first time - on the red carpet - with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the premiere of "Wolf" at the Venice Film Festival. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in a relationship for around two years. De Ramon is a jewelry designer from Geneva. Image: KEYSTONE Spicy fact: Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie was also at the Venice Film Festival. Image: KEYSTONE Angelina Jolie presented her latest work "Maria" at the Venice Film Festival. Here alongside the "Maria" cast on the red carpet. Image: KEYSTONE Brad PItt (r.) and George Clooney (l.) presented their new film "Wolfs" in Venice. Also present were "Wolfs" co-actors Austin Abrams (center) and Amy Ryan. Image: KEYSTONE Brad Pitt was ready for some fun with the media representatives. Image: KEYSTONE They are best friends: George Clooney (r.) and Brad Pitt (L) were in high spirits on the Red Carpet in Venice. Image: KEYSTONE

Brad Pitt makes the next move in the war of the roses against his ex Angelina Jolie: he presents his new girlfriend on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Jolie is presenting her new film "Maria" at the same festival.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been at war since their relationship ended in 2016. There is ice age between the former lovers Brangelina and the war of the roses continues to this day.

Now comes the next slap in the face for Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt presents his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon for the first time on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Pitt is there to promote his new film "Wolfs" with co-actor and best friend George Clooney.

Angelina Jolie is also presenting her new film in Venice. In "Maria", the Hollywood actress plays the opera diva Maria Callas. Show more

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's love affair ended in 2016 and a bitter war of the roses has been raging ever since. It's about money, villas and their children.

It was only this May that daughter Shiloh applied to the court to be allowed to drop the surname Pitt. The application was approved, and now Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is only called Shiloh Jolie. According to insiders, this step hurts dad Brad a lot.

Is Brad Pitt now taking revenge on Angelina Jolie for daughter Shiloh's name change? Quite possibly.

The Hollywood star presented his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the public for the first time on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Pitt and de Ramon have been in a relationship for two years. Ines de Ramon is a jewelry designer who lives in Geneva.

Angelina Jolie was also at the Venice Film Festival

Spicy: Angelina Jolie was also at the film festival in Venice. The 49-year-old presented her new film "Maria" there.

"Maria" tells the story of the last years of the life of world-famous opera diva Maria Callas and is set in Paris at the end of the 1970s. Angelina Jolie plays the leading role after a three-year absence from the big screen and takes on part of the opera singing herself.

The film marks a comeback for Angelina Jolie after she announced a few years ago that she did not want to produce any more films. Maria" does not yet have a release date in Switzerland.

According to insiders, Jolie and Pitt did everything they could to avoid running into each other in Venice. Their visit to the film festival was deliberately planned so that there would be no reunion.

More videos from the department