Family announcesPlaintiff of Epstein and Prince Andrew is dead
SDA
26.4.2025 - 04:50
The plaintiff in the Epstein scandal about the sexual abuse of minors, Virginia Giuffre, has died, according to her family. She died in Western Australia, according to her relatives.
Keystone-SDA
26.04.2025, 04:50
26.04.2025, 06:33
SDA
"It is with completely broken hearts that we announce that Virginia died last night on her farm in Western Australia," said a statement from Giuffre's family on Saturday, which her agent told the AFP news agency.
"She lost her life by suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the statement from the 41-year-old's family continued.
Giuffre had accused the British Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her at the age of 17; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is said to have initiated the contact.