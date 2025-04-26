The legal dispute between Virginia Giuffre (center) and Britain's Prince Andrew was settled out of court in 2022. (archive image) Keystone

The plaintiff in the Epstein scandal about the sexual abuse of minors, Virginia Giuffre, has died, according to her family. She died in Western Australia, according to her relatives.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"It is with completely broken hearts that we announce that Virginia died last night on her farm in Western Australia," said a statement from Giuffre's family on Saturday, which her agent told the AFP news agency.

"She lost her life by suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the statement from the 41-year-old's family continued.

Giuffre had accused the British Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her at the age of 17; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is said to have initiated the contact.