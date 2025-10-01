Chaos on a tea plantation in India: a wild sloth bear attacks workers - pure panic. But they fend off the animal with their umbrellas - blue News shows you the showdown with a surprising outcome in the video.

A sloth bear appears unexpectedly on a tea plantation in Valparai, India, and throws the workers into turmoil.

The men react immediately and improvise to deal with the animal.

Footage from a surveillance camera documents the incident. Show more

In Valparai, a town in the Indian province of Tamil Nadu, a surprise visit causes a stir on a tea plantation:

A sloth bear suddenly appears among workers, causing panic.

Sudden bear visit causes panic

The scenes were recorded by surveillance cameras and show the terrified workers in the face of the bear.

The video quickly went viral on social media - probably also because the encounter between bear and human comes to an unexpected end.

