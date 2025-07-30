© 2024 MAI JUIN PRODUCTIONS

Whether in the bamboo forest of China, among talking aliens or on the coast of Brazil - these five new children's films tell warm-hearted stories about friendship, courage and being different.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News shows you five films full of emotion, friendship and adventure - for cinema fans young and old.

Children's films should be touching and entertaining, but also thought-provoking, educational and encourage courage.

What makes a good children's movie? It should entertain, but also touch. It can be colorful, funny and exciting - but also resonate. blue News presents five films that touch and bring joy not only to children, but also to adults.

They show that real adventures often begin where WLAN ends - and that sometimes all you need is an animal, a friend or a little spark of self-confidence to surpass yourself.

From pandas and penguins to dragons and aliens: These films invite you to marvel, empathize and dream.

Moon, the panda

"Moon, le Panda" is a warm-hearted children's film about friendship, nature and self-confidence. A movie that shows children: The real world can be much more exciting than a screen.

Instead of playing games on the screen, 12-year-old Tian should take a deep breath in the mountains, calm down and do his homework. During a walk in the dense bamboo forest, the boy discovers an orphaned baby panda. He secretly takes care of "Moon" and learns to take responsibility in the process.

Director Gilles de Maistre uses real animals instead of computer effects in this children's film, giving it an almost documentary-like authenticity.

Elio

The Pixar film "Elio" takes children on a journey into space. The orphan boy dreams of meeting extraterrestrials.

The animated film from the Pixar studio shows how a shy boy becomes the spokesman for all of humanity. The colorful worlds and funny aliens make the adventure entertaining for young and old.

The gently melancholy family film shows that it is important to believe in yourself - even if you are different.

Taming dragons made easy

"Taming Dragons Made Easy" is a faithful live-action adaptation of the cult animated film of the same name.

The young Viking Hiccup actually wants to hunt dragons - but when he meets the injured dragon Toothless, an unexpected friendship develops.

Children experience how courage, compassion and personal decisions can prevail over prejudice. The story remains exciting and thanks to real actors and impressive effects, the world of Berk seems even more tangible.

Lilo & Stitch

The family is not always perfect - but it has to stick together. That's what the makers of "Lilo & Stitch" want the audience to take away with them.

As in the popular Disney stories, the friendship between the lonely girl Lilo and the alien chaos creature Stitch takes center stage in the live-action film.

A good 90 minutes of Hawaiian feeling and a portion of crazy humor with heart.

My Penguin Friend

"My Penguin Friend" is a heart-warming family film based on a true story. Jean Reno plays a fisherman with a broken heart who finds an oil-smeared penguin on the Brazilian coast.

Children experience the importance of compassion, patience and respect for animals. The film shows that even small deeds can make a big difference: The penguin Dindim returns every year - across thousands of kilometers - touching not only João, but also the audience.

An ideal movie for children who love animals and want to believe in true friendship.

