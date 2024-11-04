The Crown Prosecution Service is now to investigate Russell Brand - the British police have handed over their evidence of the abuse cases. imago stock&people

The alleged abuse by comedian Russell Brand took place between 2006 and 2013. Now the police have asked the Crown Prosecution Service to charge the 49-year-old.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police have asked the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges against Russell Brand over historic allegations of sexual assault and rape after four women accused him in 2023.

The alleged assaults are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013 and Brand, who denies all allegations, has already been questioned by police several times.

One of the women said she was emotionally abused as a minor in a relationship with Brand, while another accused him of raping her in Los Angeles in 2012. Show more

The police officers who investigated the historic allegations of sexual abuse against Russell Brand are seeking a prosecution from the district attorney's office. The actor and comedian is to be put on trial.

This step follows a lengthy investigation into Brand, which was opened in 2023. Four women claimed to have been abused by Brand - including rape, sexual and emotional abuse.

According to the police, these cases took place between 2006 and 2013 - during the height of Brand's career. He has so far denied all allegations - all of his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

He called her "the child"

Following the headlines, London police confirmed several calls about "sexual assault", "a man in his 40s has been questioned three times by police", writes "The Guardian".

The evidence has now been passed on to the Crown Prosecution Service.

One woman stated that Brand had a relationship with her when he was 31 and she was 16. During the three months she was emotionally abused, Brand also displayed an extremely controlling personality. The 49-year-old also called her "the child".

Another woman claimed that Brand raped her at his home in Los Angeles in 2012 - and that she was admitted to a crisis center on the same day.

More from the Entertainment section