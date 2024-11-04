The police officers who investigated the historic allegations of sexual abuse against Russell Brand are seeking a prosecution from the district attorney's office. The actor and comedian is to be put on trial.
This step follows a lengthy investigation into Brand, which was opened in 2023. Four women claimed to have been abused by Brand - including rape, sexual and emotional abuse.
According to the police, these cases took place between 2006 and 2013 - during the height of Brand's career. He has so far denied all allegations - all of his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".
He called her "the child"
Following the headlines, London police confirmed several calls about "sexual assault", "a man in his 40s has been questioned three times by police", writes "The Guardian".
The evidence has now been passed on to the Crown Prosecution Service.
One woman stated that Brand had a relationship with her when he was 31 and she was 16. During the three months she was emotionally abused, Brand also displayed an extremely controlling personality. The 49-year-old also called her "the child".
Another woman claimed that Brand raped her at his home in Los Angeles in 2012 - and that she was admitted to a crisis center on the same day.