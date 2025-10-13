  1. Residential Customers
Proceedings opened Police investigate after fatal accident involving "Grossstadtrevier" star

dpa

13.10.2025 - 11:29

At the end of September, the 41-year-old fell through an open car door in Hamburg - she later died of her injuries in hospital. (archive picture)
At the end of September, the 41-year-old fell through an open car door in Hamburg - she later died of her injuries in hospital. (archive picture)
dpa

The "Grossstadtrevier" and "Traumschiff" actress died in an accident in Hamburg. A 28-year-old man is now being investigated on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

DPA

13.10.2025, 11:29

Following the death of actress Wanda Perdelwitz in an accident in Hamburg, the police are now investigating the co-driver of the car involved in the accident on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Her management confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the 41-year-old was the Hamburg "Grossstadtrevier" and "Traumschiff" actress.

According to the investigation, a 28-year-old passenger had opened the door of a stopped van from the inside on September 28 in the Hamburg district of Rotherbaum - presumably without paying attention to the bicycle traffic. The 41-year-old woman crashed her bicycle into the door, was seriously injured and later died in hospital as a result of the so-called dooring accident.

Vigil in Hamburg

On Sunday, hundreds of people held a vigil in Hamburg to commemorate the cyclist's fatal accident. The ADFC Hamburg had called for the action. According to the police situation center, 800 people took part in the vigil. A white bicycle, a so-called ghost bike, was set up at the scene of the accident and decorated with flowers. Candles were also lit.

