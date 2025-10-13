At the end of September, the 41-year-old fell through an open car door in Hamburg - she later died of her injuries in hospital. (archive picture) dpa

The "Grossstadtrevier" and "Traumschiff" actress died in an accident in Hamburg. A 28-year-old man is now being investigated on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

DPA dpa

Following the death of actress Wanda Perdelwitz in an accident in Hamburg, the police are now investigating the co-driver of the car involved in the accident on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Her management confirmed to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the 41-year-old was the Hamburg "Grossstadtrevier" and "Traumschiff" actress.

According to the investigation, a 28-year-old passenger had opened the door of a stopped van from the inside on September 28 in the Hamburg district of Rotherbaum - presumably without paying attention to the bicycle traffic. The 41-year-old woman crashed her bicycle into the door, was seriously injured and later died in hospital as a result of the so-called dooring accident.

Vigil in Hamburg

On Sunday, hundreds of people held a vigil in Hamburg to commemorate the cyclist's fatal accident. The ADFC Hamburg had called for the action. According to the police situation center, 800 people took part in the vigil. A white bicycle, a so-called ghost bike, was set up at the scene of the accident and decorated with flowers. Candles were also lit.