According to the investigation, a 28-year-old passenger had opened the door of a stopped van from the inside on September 28 in the Hamburg district of Rotherbaum - presumably without paying attention to the bicycle traffic. The 41-year-old woman crashed her bicycle into the door, was seriously injured and later died in hospital as a result of the so-called dooring accident.
Vigil in Hamburg
On Sunday, hundreds of people held a vigil in Hamburg to commemorate the cyclist's fatal accident. The ADFC Hamburg had called for the action. According to the police situation center, 800 people took part in the vigil. A white bicycle, a so-called ghost bike, was set up at the scene of the accident and decorated with flowers. Candles were also lit.