ARCHIVE - The then British Prince Andrew at a memorial service to mark the end of the Second World War. Photo: Olivier Matthys/AP/dpa Keystone

The British police are apparently expanding their investigation into the former Prince Andrew. In addition to possible offenses in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the authorities are now also looking into indications of sexual misconduct.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The British police are pursuing several lines of inquiry against former Prince Andrew.

The authorities are also looking into possible sexual misconduct.

The background to this includes new evidence surrounding the Epstein scandal. Show more

The police are pursuing several lines of inquiry in their lengthy investigation into former Prince Andrew. This is according to a statement from Thames Valley Police. The investigators are also looking into possible sexual misconduct.

The younger brother of King Charles III (77) was arrested in February in the wake of the scandal surrounding US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition to the investigation, investigators are currently looking into reports that "a woman was allegedly taken to an address in Windsor for sexual purposes in 2010", according to the statement.

Police have been in contact with the woman's legal representation to make it clear that any report would be handled with care and sensitivity.

Andrew is suspected of passing sensitive information to Epstein in his former role as a UK government trade envoy. The 66-year-old was banned from his official role in the royal family and stripped of all titles and honors.

Reports: concern among investigators

However, the offense of misconduct in public office could "take various forms", said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright according to the statement. According to British media, the portfolio also includes possible sexual misconduct.

Police are currently speaking to a number of witnesses and sifting through "a large amount of information", Wright said. "We are determined to pursue all plausible lines of inquiry thoroughly, wherever they may lead."

Investigators are said to be concerned, according to reports in the British media, that the public is getting the impression that the investigation is focusing solely on allegations that Andrew passed on sensitive information during his time as a trade commissioner.

However, the legal facts are far broader than that.

Mountbatten-Windsor was close friends with sex offender Epstein. The multimillionaire, who died in custody in 2019, ran a paedophile abuse ring for years, to which numerous people fell victim.

One of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, who has since died, accused Andrew of abusing her several times, sometimes when she was still a minor. The ex-prince denies the allegations, but a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in the USA reportedly ended in a multi-million dollar settlement.