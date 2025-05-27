After an argument with a security employee in the toilet facilities at Zurich luxury department store Globus, Irina Beller was stopped by the police - and banned from all Globus stores in Switzerland.

What began as a normal shopping trip ended in a scandal for Irina Beller - including police intervention and a five-year ban from the Swiss luxury department store Globus.

The society lady toldBlickabout the incident on Monday evening, which took place in the toilet of the Zurich flagship store on Bahnhofstrasse.

After two glasses of champagne at the sushi bar, she wanted to go to the toilet briefly. "I love raw fish, I love Globus," she says. In the toilet, she says she was harassed and verbally abused by a security employee.

Zurich city police confirm the incident

The woman asked her if she suffered from constipation, she told Blick. "I then told her that if anyone had constipation, it was probably her, and a few kilos less wouldn't do her any harm either."

The woman called her a duck, "called me a spoiled luxury chick who deserved to be taught a lesson", says Beller tearfully. When she tried to contact her partner, her cell phone was snatched from her.

The Zurich city police confirmed that they had been called out to establish the identity of a person. However, nothing criminal had occurred. Nevertheless, Beller was banned from the premises in writing, which Globus says was issued "for the protection of customers and employees". It applies throughout Switzerland and for at least five years.

Beller is outraged. "I've spent tens of thousands of francs at Globus in over 30 years - and now I'm being treated like this. I am shocked." Globus itself refers to internal guidelines and emphasizes that it has thoroughly investigated the situation. blue News wanted to know from Globus whether there is still hope for Schlicht - an answer is still pending.

What exactly is behind the incident remains unclear - according to "Blick", the house ban merely states: undesirable behavior.