"Anne Will" was once the most-watched political talk show on German television. From 2007 to 2023, the 59-year-old presenter interviewed politicians, experts and scientists a total of 553 times for her show. Image: IMAGO/Berlinfoto

Anne Will hosted her political talk show for 16 years. Now she talks about the bloody announcement of her own show on "Tagesthemen". She also revealed which of her habits is "a total breakdown".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For 16 years, Anne Will hosted one of the most popular political talk shows on German television.

In the ZDF late-night talk show "Till Tonight" , the 59-year-old revealed why she once stood bleeding in the "Tagesthemen" studio.

"I did a real stunt before I started this," said Will. Show more

"Anne Will" was once the most-watched political talk show on German television. The presenter appeared on camera a total of 553 times between 2007 and 2023, interviewing politicians, experts and scientists

In the ZDF late-night talk show "Till Tonight" with comedian and presenter Till Reiners, she now revealed why she once stood bleeding in the "Tagesthemen" studio.

"I did a real stunt before I started this," the presenter told Reiners in an interview about a fall while skiing.

The timing of the accident was very bad: Just a few days later, Will, whose face was full of "real scratches" and "deep wounds", was due to announce her new show on "Tagesthemen".

Anne Will's blood ran down her face in the TV studio

"It was like stucco work on my face" in the make-up room, the presenter recalled. But the make-up didn't last until the show.

When she and a colleague were happy about her new job, "it all burst open. And my blood ran down my face. That's how I ended up on the 'Tagesthemen'."

Today, the 59-year-old can laugh about it. "Anyone who knew me that evening thought: 'What exactly happened? Who else did you fight with before that you got the job?"

Despite the bloody start, Will hosted her own show for 16 years - and never missed a single episode. Presenter Reiners was impressed: "I would have burnt out after 50," he explained.

Will: I also presented with a fever

"I also presented with a fever and then asked afterwards: What was it actually about?" admitted Anne Will. In hindsight, she thought it was "stupid".

She continued: "You all know that when you're ill, you stay at home. I should have done the same."

Will never stayed at home. However, her job sometimes crept in there: "You speak this over-emphasized, extra-correct, super-announced language. And in normal life, that comes across as a total mishap," she laughed.

One friend even asked Will if she was being interviewed by her. "That was somehow highly unappealing", the presenter said about herself.

