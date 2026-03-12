Jeanette Biedermann is pregnant. Instagram

Pop singer Jeanette Biedermann is happy with her baby: the musician and actress proudly presents her baby bump on Instagram.

DPA dpa

Pop singer Jeanette Biedermann is pregnant and expecting her first child at the age of 46. "Now it's out! Yes, I'm pregnant!" wrote the musician and actress on Instagram. She also posted a picture of herself in a red dress with a visible baby bump. Biedermann also commented on how she became pregnant. She put the issue in the hands of nature: "It was always clear to me that if it was meant for me, then I would be very happy, but if not, then that's okay too."

Now nature and destiny have decided to give her this little miracle. "I'm incredibly happy and I'm over the moon! It was a huge surprise and came to us as a Christmas present! After all the turbulent years, a new life is now beginning!" Biedermann continued. She did not give any details about the father of the child.

The pregnancy had previously been reported. Biedermann became famous through the RTL soap "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten". As a singer, she has already won a number of awards, including the Musik-Echo and the Goldene Kamera. Last year, she competed as a candidate in the RTL dance show "Let's Dance".

