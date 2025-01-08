The pop singer Anna-Maria Zimmermann (36) and her husband have separated. Bild: dpa

Anna-Maria Zimmermann and her husband are going their separate ways. But the two sons will keep them together forever, according to the pop singer.

Pop singer Anna-Maria Zimmermann (36) and her husband are no longer together. "Yes, Christian and I broke up some time ago," Zimmermann wrote on Instagram. They had had "a beautiful, long journey together".

The former couple have two children. "Our boys are our greatest happiness and through these two we will stay connected forever," wrote the singer. She did not want to comment further on the subject in public and asked for understanding.

