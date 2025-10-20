Annemarie Eilfeld lost her unborn child two years ago. Bild: picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

"I was ashamed": Annemarie Eilfeld made her miscarriage public via Instagram. The difficult loss has left the pop star with deep wounds.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two years ago, Annemarie Eilfeld suffered a heavy blow of fate: She suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post, Eilfeld now made the tragic break in her life public.

In moving words, the pop singer made a declaration of love to her unborn baby. Show more

A sad confession from Annemarie Eilfeld: the pop singer has made it public via Instagram that she had to deal with a miscarriage two years ago. "I kept quiet about it for a long time, felt ashamed and sometimes even guilty," Eilfeld wrote on Instagram.

"I thought that if I hid it deep in my heart, the pain would eventually fade", but that hasn't happened yet. "Quieter - but still there. After over two years."

To accompany the statement, the singer posted a video showing an emotional rollercoaster: from a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound image to a candle in the forest.

"You will always be a part of us"

"I often wonder who you would have become," the 35-year-old addresses her unborn child in the moving post. "What your voice would have sounded like today. How your eyes would have seen the world." The baby would have been Eilfeld's second child - after her son Elian. But instead of the planned birth in May 2024, all that remained after the miscarriage was a huge void.

"Sometimes we carry our grief invisibly because we believe we have to bear it alone. Today I want to make you visible - even if only in words," Eilfeld sent her unborn child a public declaration of love - and assured her: "You will always be a part of me and us."

Eilfeld has been going through life with Tim Sandt since 2017. Her fiancé is also the father of her son Elian. In 2020, the couple mastered the challenge on the TV show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars". The reality TV format has broken up many a couple in the past.