The Viennese "Tatort" investigative team Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, 64) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser, 66) will retire next year. Image: ARD Degeto Film/ORF/Hubert Mican

The broadcaster ORF has announced that Harald Krassnitzer and Adele Neuhauser will retire next year as TV detectives in the successful Viennese "Tatort". A shock for the fans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adele Neuhauser and Harald Krassnitzer are leaving "Tatort" next year. The Viennese duo is one of the longest-serving investigative duos.

The departure of the team from Vienna seems to be representative of a restructuring of the crime series.

There were five detectives in 2024, two in 2025 and four investigators are set to leave the "Tatort" series in 2026. Show more

When the 59th Vienna "Tatort" with the investigative team Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, 64) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser, 66) was broadcast last Sunday, many fans already had a queasy feeling.

In the ARD film entitled "Messer" (Knives), Bibi Fellner suddenly voiced rather concrete thoughts of relocation. This not only unsettled her partner Moritz Eisner, but also many viewers.

Fellner actress Adele Neuhauser had only recently told "Bild" that she was planning "from case to case". So are there already signs of an imminent farewell?

The team of investigators will quit Vienna's "Tatort" in 2026

Bilddirectly contradicted this after the last episode was broadcast. Harald Krassnitzer stated that the relationship between his character and his colleague was only, as is so often the case, strained.

"I think their connection is so deep precisely because it hasn't been fully clarified. That's what fascinates Adele and me most about our characters," the actor was quoted as saying.

"Bild" then reported that the collaboration between Eisner and Fellner was still secured until "at least 2027". Only hours later, however, fans were in for a shock: the investigative team will be quitting Vienna's "Tatort" in 2026.

The Viennese duo is one of the longest-serving "Tatort" teams: Krassnitzer has been investigating 59 cases since 1999, Neuhauser 34 cases since 2011.

"When it's at its best, it's time for new adventures"

According to ORF, the era is now coming to an end after four more cases. "It doesn't get any better," said Eisner actor Krassnitzer, explaining that now was the best time to call it a day.

And Adele Neuhauser also said: "When it's at its best, it's time for new adventures!"

A shock for fans of the Viennese "Tatort", which has always enjoyed enormous popularity. Only on Sunday, 8.44 million people tuned in to the crime thriller on the first channel. It is still unclear who will replace the two TV detectives.

However, Eisner and Fellner will initially be seen in four more cases. The next one will be broadcast on June 1 and is entitled "Wir sind nicht zu fassen!".

