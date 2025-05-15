The chalk cliffs of Étretat attract almost 1.5 million visitors every year. (archive picture) Michael Evers/dpa

The spectacular chalk cliffs of Étretat in Normandy attract over a million visitors every year - but nature is taking its toll. Because rocks are falling and tourists are putting their lives in danger, the municipality has imposed comprehensive access bans.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Étretat drastically restricts access to rock formations and beaches

Triggered by progressive erosion and fatal photography accidents

Those who do not adhere to the rules risk fines - or have to pay for rescue operations in an emergency Show more

The French municipality of Étretat is pulling the ripcord: Because the spectacular chalk cliffs along the Normandy coast are increasingly eroding and repeatedly costing lives, strict access restrictions are in place with immediate effect.

This affects large parts of the rocky beaches as well as several striking cliff formations that were previously freely accessible. Passage below the famous rock arches - a photo motif for countless travelers - is now prohibited. New rules also apply on the cliffs themselves: Anyone staying there must keep a distance of at least five meters from the edge.

The new regulation has a serious background. Around 1.5 million people come to Étretat every year - many of them just to see the impressive chalk formations. But time and again, the spectacle ends tragically: tourists get into daring positions for selfies, slip or underestimate the instability of the cliffs. Sometimes rocks weighing several tons fall unexpectedly.

Fines for non-compliance

The municipality clearly states in its decree that it accepts no liability if the rules are ignored. Anyone who ignores the barriers or steps too close to the edge of the cliff does so at their own risk. Violators face a fine of at least 35 euros. Particularly drastic: if a rescue operation is necessary - for example because someone has to be rescued from a dangerous situation - the fire department will also be asked to pay in future, it is said.

In 2022, the fire department had already made people aware of the risks with a video. In it, emergency services warned of the growing number of rockfalls - both above and below the cliffs. The message: the coast is beautiful, but unpredictable.

With the new measures, Étretat is now trying to restore the balance between tourism and safety - before the next photo session ends in a crash.