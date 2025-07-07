"I never thought it would affect me until I was diagnosed with precancer": German pop star Vanessa Mai talks about her HPV infection. Picture: picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

German pop star Vanessa Mai talks about her HPV infection in a video on Instagram. The 33-year-old appeals to her fans to actively address the issue of cancer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vanessa Mai talks about her HPV infection in a video on Instagram.

The 33-year-old singer says that the worrying diagnosis could have fundamentally changed her life.

At the same time, Mai appeals to her fans to actively deal with the issue. Show more

"I never thought it would affect me until I was diagnosed with precancerous lesions": German pop star Vanessa Mai speaks openly about her HPV infection in an Instagram video.

In the poignant statement, the singer talks about the worrying diagnosis two years ago, which could have fundamentally changed her life. The change was triggered by an infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), says the 33-year-old singer.

Mai appeals to people to deal with the issue

In the video, Vanessa Mai appeals to her fans to actively address the issue of cancer. "Don't be ashamed to ask questions. You only have this one body. Get informed and make preventative decisions."

For her, early screening played a decisive role: "If I hadn't gone for screening, my story might have been different."

HP viruses belong to a widespread group of viruses that are usually transmitted through direct contact with the skin and mucous membranes - often during sexual intercourse.

In certain cases, infections can persist for a long time and cause cell changes. These can lead to various types of cancer, including cervical cancer.

Mai: "Health is not something to be taken for granted"

In her urgent statement on Instagram, Vanessa Mai warns against underestimating the health risks and points out that the vaccination rate against HP viruses is still low.

According to the singer, her aim is to shake other people awake and raise public awareness of the issue. "Health is not something to be taken for granted and I alone am responsible for my body," says the singer.

