Jauch doesn't particularly like his first name. "Don't do it to the child," the TV presenter asked a contestant. She was considering naming her child Günther if she won millions.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Günther Jauch helped "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant Anja Schlosser with the 500-euro question when she didn't know the Ar area measurement - his only act of mercy of the evening.

The pregnant contestant joked about calling her son Günther, which amused the TV presenter but he firmly rejected.

Anja Schlosser won 16,000 euros, which she originally intended to use to visit "Harry Potter" film locations, but is now dedicating the money to her upcoming baby. Show more

A rare moment: Günther Jauch (68) helped "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant Anja Schlosser from Augsburg with the 500-euro question.

When she was asked to answer which area corresponds to 100 square meters, the social education worker and yoga teacher was at a loss.

Her math teacher was an "ar-me", Jauch emphasized. Anja Schlosser understood and chose correctly: Ar. The TV presenter revealed: "This is the first and last act of mercy today."

Pregnant candidate may want to name child Günther

Before providing this assistance, Günther Jauch asked the pregnant contestant: "What do you want it to be?" To the amusement of the studio audience, Anja Schlosser replied: "A boy. Maybe a Günther."

Jauch countered: "The attempt was cute, but it was based on a lie - there is no Günther younger than me." In addition, the presenter was "insulted" by the candidate because, according to her own statement, she had dreamed of a grandpa like him at the age of 18. Jauch was annoyed: "I was only in my mid-50s then!"

"If it's the million, I've already thought about Günther as a second name," Anja Schlosser explained her name plans in more detail. "I advise against it," said Jauch urgently.

The "grandpa" was still in his stomach when the editors allowed themselves a joke at his expense. For 8,000 euros, the question was: "What will it probably only be possible to say with certainty in a few centuries' time whether it even existed today?" The choices were: The Amber Room, the hole in the ozone layer, the North Star - and Günther Jauch.

The audience in the studio laughed at the fourth answer. The additional joker voted 75 percent in favor of Polarstern. Correct.

"You're already gloating," was the presenter's verdict on Anja Schlosser when she approved the idea of finding one of the two viewers who had voted for Günther Jauch in the collective vote.

The person found was meek and Jauch consoled: "There are worse things than being convinced that I didn't exist."

"There has rarely been so much luck with 16,000 euros"

Worth 16,000 euros: "What is the main topic of discussion when it comes to GAFAM's supremacy?" Football clubs, restaurant chains, internet companies or fashion houses? The additional joker in the studio was sure that C was correct because the letters stand for Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft. Correct.

Anja Schlosser was delighted: "16,000 euros, I've never had so much money." The presenter was amazed. "I'm a social pedagogue, you don't have that much money," explained the candidate.

Jauch wanted to know what she wanted to do with the winnings. Actually visit the filming locations of "Harry Potter", explained Schlosser, but "now, of course, little Günther is on the way". The audience laughed. Jauch appealed once again: "Don't do it to the child. It always kicks its stomach when it hears the name."

The 32,000 euro mark: "For the current logo of which film studio was a 28-year-old graphic designer from New Orleans the model in 1992?" Paramount, Columbia, Universal or MGM? The telephone joker ruled out Universal and MGM. "I'm not going to gamble," decided Anja Schlosser.

"I've rarely been this lucky with 16,000 euros," commented Jauch. As a farewell, he wished her with a wink: "Have fun with Klaus-Rüdiger."

How the other candidates fared

Overhang candidate Justus Will is now a restaurateur. In his younger years, he was active in football. Not on the pitch, however, but behind the scenes.

First as a trainee at Hamburger SV, then "a bit inseparable" with one of his "absolute favorite people", whom every football fan in this country knows: Günter Netzer. Will then spent ten years advising young players. He left with 16,000 euros.

20-year-old Denis Zidin from Hattingen earns his money with the "sale of financial products". He only earned 500 euros on Jauch because he failed to reach the 8,000-euro hurdle with a wrong answer.

Philipp Crotogino from Achterwehr is a sea pilot. He hoped in vain that Jauch would guide him through the 16,000 euro danger zone. So he left with 8,000 euros.

Melisa Topkaya from Hanover works at the Federal Employment Agency as a clerk in the legal department. She can continue playing next Monday. Then it's about 4000 euros.

