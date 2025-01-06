She called herself Killadamente on Instagram: Influencer Carol Acosta died at the age of 27 after a choking attack. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Carol Acosta made a name for herself with her witty style. Now the 27-year-old is dead. As her family announced on Instagram, the influencer suffered a choking attack during a meal.

Now the 27-year-old influencer is dead. Apparently, an accident during a dinner party was her fatal undoing.

Acosta had over 6.7 million followers on Instagram. Show more

Influencer Carol Acosta, known for her humorous nature and positive messages on Instagram, has died at the age of 27.

Her family announced on Instagram that the mother of two suffered a choking attack during a dinner and could not be saved despite immediate medical assistance.

Acosta had come to the USA from the Dominican Republic when she was twelve years old. She was active on Instagram under the name Killadamente. There she inspired her more than 6.7 million followers with posts about self-acceptance and self-love.

Carola Acosta was expecting her third child

Carola Acosta recently announced on her Instagram account that she is expecting her third child. Her younger sister Khatyan confirmed her death in an Instagram post and expressed her love and sadness.

The exact cause of death is still unclear, writes the British "Mirror". According to Acosta's family, the influencer is said to have suffered a choking attack during a dinner.

The 27-year-old was then immediately admitted to hospital, where she died shortly afterwards. The autopsy results are still pending.

The family paid tribute to Carol Acosta in the post and emphasized how she had helped many people through her work as an influencer. She called for donations for the funeral and to support Acosta's children and set up a "Go Fund Me" page.

