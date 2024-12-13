Due to his father Charles' cancer, William could sit on the British throne sooner than originally planned. Ben Birchall/PA Wire/dpa

The health problems of King Charles and Princess Kate could accelerate the succession to the throne in the British royal family. William and Kate face new challenges.

King Charles and Princess Kate are both battling cancer, accelerating the succession debate and placing additional responsibility on Prince William.

They are stepping up their preparation for their future roles as the gradual transition has already begun.

William and Kate are also making post-recovery appearances, including William's stand-in for Charles in Paris and Kate's appearance at the Christmas Day service. Show more

The health problems of King Charles and Princess Kate raise new questions about the succession to the throne in the British royal family. The two could have to step into their future roles as King and Queen sooner than expected.

Prince William and his wife Kate, both 42, are preparing intensively for their future roles. According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, who gave an interview to the US magazine "People", the couple are already involved in preparations for taking the crown.

Last year, the royal family had to deal with serious health setbacks. In February 2024, just nine months after his coronation, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. This news shook the entire country and led to William taking on more responsibility.

Gradual transition of responsibilities

Princess Kate also had to deal with health challenges. After an operation in January, which was initially announced as a routine procedure, she was diagnosed with cancer in March. She had to undergo chemotherapy, which she successfully completed in September.

A palace insider describes the current situation as the "calm before the storm". William and Kate are next in line to the throne, and although Kate's health has taken precedence, the break has allowed the family to reorganize their priorities.

Recently, William stood in for his father at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which is seen as a sign of the gradual transition of responsibilities. Kate has also made public appearances again following her treatment, most recently at the pre-Christmas service "Together at Christmas" in Westminster Abbey.

