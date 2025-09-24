Anna Maier has married. Picture: Instagram

Presenter Anna Maier has said "I do" to her long-term partner. She didn't post the news on Instagram, but deliberately on LinkedIn - and explains why.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Anna Maier is married after nine years of dating.

She deliberately shared the private message on LinkedIn.

She describes her patchwork family as her greatest success. Show more

"We said yes": with these words, Swiss presenter Anna Maier (48) announced her wedding.

After a nine-year relationship with her partner, the two have married - and Maier did not choose the usual Instagram route for her announcement, but the business platform LinkedIn.

"My patchwork family is my greatest success"

The decision was a conscious one, she wrote in her post. "Why am I sharing something private on a professional platform? Because it's part of my backpack. Because we always take our private circumstances with us into our professional lives. And because I consider my patchwork family to be my greatest success."

Maier emphasized that she and her partner had got to know both the beautiful and the difficult sides over the years. This is precisely why the conscious decision to be together touched her so much.

She underlined her message on LinkedIn with a picture showing her hand firmly clasping her partner's - she in a wedding dress, he in a suit.

She later posted another photo on Instagram directly after saying "I do": laughing, hands raised in the air, as a newly married couple. She wrote: "After 9 years hand in hand - over hill and dale - we feel so ready for the next chapter: as Mr. & Mrs."

