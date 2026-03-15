Katja Burkard mourns the loss of her mother. Archivbild: dpa

"You always fought - right to the end": the presenter bids farewell to her mother with emotional words. And postpones her live tour.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katja Burkard's mother has died at the age of 92.

In a post on Instagram, the RTL presenter says goodbye with emotional words and a private photo.

In a video on rtl.de, Burkard also announced that her live tour "60 ist das neue 60" planned for this year would be postponed until next year. Show more

RTL presenter Katja Burkard mourns the loss of her mother. She died last week at the age of 92, Burkard announced in a video published on rtl.de. It was at a stage "where you can already speak of redemption", said the 60-year-old. It was particularly difficult for her mother, but also for her family.

She also addressed emotional words to her mother on Instagram: "Giving up was never an option for you. You always fought - right to the end," wrote Burkard. She also posted a photo in black and white showing mother and daughter smiling together.

"We often wondered where you found the strength to stand up to every illness. You overcame everything. Because you wanted to live," it continues. "And that's why you lived to be a proud 92 years old. Now you have been released, are at peace and are still with us in our hearts. We will never forget you and will continue to love you."

Live tour postponed

Numerous messages of condolence quickly poured in under the post. "What wonderful words. Sending you a warm hug! My condolences", wrote presenter Annika Lau, and actress Jenny Elvers: "I hug you! My sincere condolences". "I'm thinking of you very much," wrote Burkard's RTL colleague Frauke Ludowig. And actress Tina Ruland wrote: "Love will last forever. I feel for you."

In the video on rtl.de, Burkard also announced that her live tour "60 is the new 60" planned for this year would be postponed until next year. She currently lacks the energy to "work on the tour and be funny. I don't feel like it right now," she said. Tickets that have already been purchased remain valid, but you can also get your money back.