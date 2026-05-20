After 22 years, it's over: ARD is discontinuing "Immer wieder sonntags" with Stefan Mross next September. Picture: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

For 22 years, "Immer wieder sonntags" was part of the ARD summer program - now it's over. Due to cost-cutting measures, the plug is being pulled on the cult show with Stefan Mross. For the presenter, the end apparently came as a complete surprise.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 22 years, it's over: ARD is discontinuing "Immer wieder sonntags" with Stefan Mross.

Although the ratings are stable, the German TV station is pulling the plug on the cult show for cost reasons.

Presenter Mross was apparently taken completely by surprise by the news: "I was shocked."

With the end, the ARD summer program is losing one of its most popular TV classics. Show more

For 22 years, TV presenter Stefan Mross has been putting TV viewers in a good mood every Sunday morning from May to September with his music show "Immer wieder sonntags".

In 2025, an average of more than one million viewers watched the show. But despite comparatively stable ratings, it is set to end after this season.

The reason for this is the tense financial situation at Südwestrundfunk. "SWR's economic situation leaves us no other choice," says program director Clemens Bratzler.

The freed-up budget should be "partly saved and partly invested in the development of new digital entertainment formats".

Stefan Mross: "I was shocked"

The news of the show's end came as a complete surprise to presenter Stefan Mross during a meeting at the TV station, as he revealed to t-online.

"When I came into the room, I saw the faces and thought to myself: Oh, that doesn't look good," said Mross. As a joke, he then said: "It looks like you're about to give notice."

"I was shocked", Mross continued, when one of the people responsible for broadcasting replied: "That brings us to the topic."

Stefan Mross is particularly disappointed with the approach taken by the TV executives. "That could have been solved differently. It's not fair to part ways like this after 22 years. You don't do things like that."

The entertainer says he was at a loss for words after hearing the news and had to leave the room "to catch his breath". Of course, tears also flowed.

"You don't put something like that away so easily," says Mross. "'Immer wieder sonntags' was my great love, my elixir of life. I did it for 22 years, burned for it and gave my heart and soul to it."

Decision was not easy for the TV executives

The decision to end "Immer wieder sonntags" was obviously not an easy one for the TV executives. "We are taking this step with great appreciation and gratitude to Stefan Mross and the entire team, who have done a great job over many years," says program director Clemens Bratzler.

And he continues: "I understand that many loyal fans of 'Immer wieder sonntags' will be disappointed because we are taking away a fixed point in the summer for financial and strategic reasons."

ARD program director Christine Strobl also announced a dignified farewell: They wanted to "celebrate the end in a fitting manner". She particularly emphasized Stefan Mross, who "gave the show its face and its heart with his unmistakable style".

A total of 13 live editions are planned from May 31 before "Immer wieder sonntags" finally ends on September 6 with an additional farewell show. Afterwards, on September 13, Erste will broadcast a review with the highlights of the final season.

With the end of the traditional series, the ARD summer program is losing one of its best-known fixtures.

More videos from the department