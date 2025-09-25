Pretty Woman - Iconic Night Hardly any other film of the 90s shaped the genre as much as Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal Many fans still agree today that Julia Roberts deserved an Oscar for her role in Pretty Woman. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal Critics praised Pretty Woman as a charming fairy tale with star appeal, but at the same time criticized the romanticization of sex work. Nevertheless, the film took the box office by storm and is still one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal "Pretty Woman" grossed around 463.4 million US dollars at the global box office on a budget of 14 million US dollars. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal Pretty Woman - Iconic Night Hardly any other film of the 90s shaped the genre as much as Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal Many fans still agree today that Julia Roberts deserved an Oscar for her role in Pretty Woman. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal Critics praised Pretty Woman as a charming fairy tale with star appeal, but at the same time criticized the romanticization of sex work. Nevertheless, the film took the box office by storm and is still one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal "Pretty Woman" grossed around 463.4 million US dollars at the global box office on a budget of 14 million US dollars. Image: Images courtesy of Park Circus/Universal

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere became stars with "Pretty Woman". The classic is a must for all RomCom fans - and even more of an experience on the big screen at the blue Cinema. Win 2x2 tickets now for the Iconic Night on October 7, 2025 in Bern or Zurich.

Dominik Müller

blue News says thank you - and wants to give something back The world is sometimes quite challenging and the news can make you think. That's why we want to give you something back : Over the coming months, we will be giving away great prizes on a regular basis - exclusively for our loyal readers!

Look forward to great chances to win, from unique experiences to coveted tickets and attractive surprises. It's easy to take part: stay tuned and fill out the form.

Let's create a good mood together - because you are what makes our news portal special. Good luck and thank you for being part of our community! Show more

Pretty Woman is one of the biggest cult films of the 1990s and turned Julia Robert and Richard Gere into superstars. Based on the popular Cinderella fairy tale, the film tells a glamorous and charming story that had a decisive influence on the rom-com genre.

In Pretty Woman, wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) meets prostitute Vivian (Julia Roberts) in Los Angeles. One night turns into a whole week - paid for, of course. While Vivan discovers a world that was otherwise closed to her, Edward develops feelings for her.

In addition to many well-known film quotes, the dialog in which Edward asks: "And what does the princess do after the prince saves her life?" is legendary. - to which Vivian replies: "She then saves his life."

A happy ending was not originally planned. In early versions of the script, there was supposed to be a dark ending. Fortunately, the makers changed their minds during filming and finally let the prince save his princess after all.

Relive the classic on the big screen and win 2x2 tickets for the Iconic Night on 7 October 2025 in Zurich or Bern. blue Cinema revives classic films every month with the Iconic Nights. Find out more here.

Take part here

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* Strasse/Nr.* PLZ* Ort* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.



Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 2, 2025, 11.59 pm.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.