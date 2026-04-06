Hotels in Mallorca will be really expensive for one night. Clara Margais/dpa

On August 12, 2026, the sun will eclipse over Spain - a spectacle that can statistically only be observed from a certain location every 375 years. As a result, Mallorca hotels are charging three times the usual price for this one night.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible over Spain - an event that statistically only occurs from one location every 375 years.

The rush on Mallorca will cause hotel prices for this one night to rise to up to three times the usual level.

Five alternative destinations on the Spanish mainland are also within sight and are up to 60 percent cheaper than Mallorca. Show more

A total solar eclipse is not an everyday event. According to ETH Zurich, you can only observe one from a particular location every 375 years on average. On August 12, 2026, the time has come - and according to the Baader Planetarium, the best view is from Spain or Iceland, although the conditions in Spain are said to be significantly better.

The result: a real rush of bookings to the Balearic Islands. Anyone looking for accommodation on Mallorca or Ibiza for mid-August will come across empty availabilities and horrendous prices.

Three times as expensive - for just one night

A concrete example shows the extent of the problem: a hotel in Valldemossa is charging 518 euros per person for the night of August 12-13. A week earlier, the same accommodation costs 138 euros. The situation is similar in Port de Sóller: 240.50 euros on the night of the eclipse, 99 euros a week earlier.

The booking portal Booking.com confirmed at RTL's request that increased demand around the solar eclipse influenced the price development. Expedia adds that Mallorca is the most sought-after destination in Spain anyway - which also drives up the price level.

Five alternatives - up to 60 percent cheaper

If you want to experience the solar eclipse, you don't necessarily have to be in Mallorca. Expedia recommends five destinations that are also in the totality corridor and offer significantly cheaper prices: the Costa Daurada around Tarragona, Cambrils and Salou is around ten percent cheaper. The Costa del Azahar with Peñíscola and Benicàssim is around 15 percent lower than Mallorca. Bilbao in the Basque Country is around 25 percent cheaper, while the province of Valencia, including the city region, is around 30 percent cheaper. A Coruña in Galicia offers the biggest price difference - up to 60 percent cheaper than Mallorca.

Booking.com also recommends staying flexible with your travel dates, booking early and comparing different types of accommodation such as vacation apartments, guesthouses or country houses.