The unexpected death of Didier Guillaume, Minister of State of Monaco, has deeply affected Prince Albert. The loss of a close friend and valued employee leaves a huge gap.

On January 17, 2025, Monaco's Minister of State, Didier Guillaume, died after a short illness.

In an emotional post from the Monegasque court, Prince Albert expresses himself in emotional words: "The Principality of Monaco loses an exemplary servant." Show more

The sudden loss of a close confidant has plunged Prince Albert of Monaco (66) into deep mourning. Didier Guillaume, who had only been Minister of State for a few months, died unexpectedly on January 17, 2025 at the age of 65.

The husband of Princess Charlène (46) told the daily newspaper "Monaco-Matin " that he had not only lost a valued colleague, but also "a friend". The Monegasque court expresses its grief in an emotional message on Instagram.

"The Principality of Monaco loses an exemplary servant whose deeds and loyalty will be remembered. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and think of all those who mourn him today," Prince Albert is quoted as saying.

Emotional farewell words

Didier Guillaume only took up his post as Minister of State on September 2, 2024, but his collaboration with the Prince was brought to an abrupt end by tragic circumstances. A sudden illness led to his admission to a hospital in Nice, France, where he had to undergo treatment. This was initially only intended to temporarily relieve him of his duties, but fate had other plans.

Prince Albert is "deeply saddened by the passing of a man with commitment and heart", according to the Instagram message from the Monegasque court.

As "Bunte.de" writes, Prince Albert and Guillaume had a conversation the evening before he was admitted to hospital, unaware that it would be their last conversation.

Prince Albert will be able to bid farewell to his deceased friend on January 23, when the funeral will take place.

Since January 18, the flags on public buildings have been flying at half-mast to pay their last respects to the former Minister of State. And today, Monday, there will be a minute's silence.

