Prince Albert of Monaco with his daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2018. Archive image: imago images / PanoramiC

She is in the spotlight herself for the first time: Jazmin Grimaldi, a daughter of Prince Albert, has released her debut single - and is now speaking openly about her relationship with him and her life away from the palace.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jazmin Grimaldi, daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco, has released her debut single and talks openly for the first time about her life away from the palace. She uses the attention to give personal insights.

She describes an "in-between existence of a double life" and talks about the shame and inner conflicts that have accompanied her for a long time.

As an illegitimate daughter, she tried to find her identity between public and private life.

She found support in art, especially in the theater, where she found herself through various roles. The stage became a daily source of strength and meaning in life for her. Show more

Jazmin Grimaldi, the daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco (68), rarely comments on her royal father. But now she is in the spotlight herself: she recently released her first single and is now seizing the opportunity to chat about her life away from the royal court on Instagram.

Jazmin Grimaldi says: "I've been playing a role my whole life. Trying to navigate this in-between existence of a double life. Ashamed of who she was because it made people uncomfortable".

In the video, the 34-year-old talks about her long journey to finding herself - as a royal scion living a bourgeois life far away from the Monegasque palace. This path to finding herself was not an easy one, as she explains in her Instagram video.

Art gave her stability and inspired her: "Before I ever asked myself if I could take up space, I did it under a new name, in a costume," says the illegitimate daughter of the Prince of Monaco.

Theater is her great love

Jazmin Grimaldi has spent countless hours performing on stage, which has strengthened her: these performances have become "the reason to breathe" for her every day. "I love it," she says enthusiastically.

Acting - slipping into other roles - has brought her closer to herself: "I discovered who I was along the way," says the 34-year-old.

More videos from the department