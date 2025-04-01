Virginia Giuffre has been in a car accident and is in hospital. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

After an accident with a school bus, Virginia Giuffre, known from the Prince Andrew case, is fighting for her life. The doctors give her only a few days to live.

The accident led to kidney failure; doctors give the 41-year-old only a few days to live.

She was transferred to a specialist hospital and expressed her wish on Instagram to see her three children one last time before her possible death. Show more

Virginia Giuffre, who became famous in connection with the allegations against Prince Andrew, is in a critical condition following a serious accident.

The 41-year-old was hit by a school bus in her car, resulting in kidney failure. Doctors have given her only a few days to live.

On her Instagram profile, Giuffre shared a photo from hospital showing her with numerous bruises on her face. She described the collision as so violent that it didn't matter what the car was made of. "It might as well have been a tin can," she commented. After the accident, she was transferred to a specialist urology hospital.

The exact location and time of the accident are not known. Her spokeswoman, Dini von Mueffling, explained that Giuffre is receiving emergency medical care and is grateful for the support and well wishes she is receiving.

Family and support

Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, also commented under her post. He expressed his love and hope that his daughter will receive the right treatment to live a long and healthy life.

Virginia Giuffre last lived in Australia and is reported to have separated from her husband. In an emotional statement, she said: "I'm ready to go, but not until I've seen my babies one last time." She hopes to see her three children one last time.

