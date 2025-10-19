Prince Andrew continues to withdraw from the royal family. Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa

In the midst of new revelations about the Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew cancels the birthday party for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - a sign of how much pressure has been put on the royal family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew canceled his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's birthday party at short notice as pressure continues to mount due to the Epstein scandal and new revelations.

According to the British media, heir to the throne Prince William wants to permanently exclude Andrew from all royal events - Ferguson is also no longer to be invited in future.

Despite an earlier payment of millions to Virginia Giuffre and ongoing allegations, Andrew maintains his innocence, but public trust in him continues to wane. Show more

It was supposed to be a grand celebration - but in the end, Sarah Ferguson's birthday party became nothing more than a symbol of the growing pressure on the British royal family. Her planned 66th birthday party at the Royal Lodge was canceled at the last minute - by none other than Prince Andrew himself, as reported by "Bunte ".

The reason: as the Epstein scandal surrounding Prince Andrew (65) continues to escalate, calls for his permanent withdrawal from public life have become ever louder. In the midst of this explosive phase, of all things, Andrew canceled the celebration for his ex-wife at short notice. According to the British Sun, he literally panicked.

Andrew and Ferguson should disappear

Prince William (43) is now apparently going on the offensive. According to a report in the "Sunday Times", the heir to the throne wants to permanently exclude his uncle from all royal and state events - even from his own future coronation. Andrew is a "threat to the monarchy", according to the harsh tenor. Sarah Ferguson should also no longer be invited to royal events in future.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward openly shows a lack of understanding: "People are angry," she says. Andrew may have lost his titles, but he still lives like a prince - in the Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Park, an estate with 30 rooms. For many, this is an affront in view of the allegations that have dogged him for years.

Twelve million pounds - and a posthumous settlement

In 2022, Andrew reportedly paid twelve million pounds to settle a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre out of court. The woman, who claimed to have been forced to have sex with the prince at the age of 17, took her own life in April. In her posthumously published book "Nobody's Girl", she describes her suffering: A Life of "Emotional Time Bombs" and "Disturbing Memories of Greedy, Panting Men".

Despite stepping down from his royal titles, Andrew declared again on Friday: "I strongly deny the allegations against me." But after years of silence, million-dollar payments and growing public outrage, the question remains: who still believes him?