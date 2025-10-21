Prince Andrew relinquishes titles and honors in the wake of the Epstein scandal. (archive picture) Toby Melville/Pool Reuters/dpa

Once celebrated as the people's prince and war hero, now the royal family's biggest problem case. With the renunciation of his title and the publication of Virginia Giuffe's memoirs, the case of Andrew finally becomes a historical caesura.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew has long been one of the most popular royals.

His association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the infamous photo with underage Virginia Giuffre made him persona non grata.

After public pressure, the Queen stripped him of all military honors in 2022.

Following the suicide of Virginia Giuffre and the publication of her posthumous memoirs, Andrew announced that he would relinquish the use of his remaining titles. Show more

Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward was born at Buckingham Palace on February 19, 1960, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Twelve years younger than Charles, heir to the throne, Andrew grew up in a royal family that had already established itself. The monarchy was stable, the Empire was history, the Queen had long been in the saddle.

Unlike a future heir to the throne, Andrew had a little more freedom and less responsibility as a latecomer. He was allowed to be a "prince" without the burden of succession.

As a child, he enjoyed a special status. While Charles suffered under the strictness of his father and the intellectual pressure of the Queen's expectations, Andrew was pampered. It was said in the media that Andrew was the Queen's "favorite".

Prince in uniform

After leaving school, Andrew decided to join the Royal Navy in 1979, completed his pilot training in 1981 at the top of his course and then flew missions in the Falklands War in 1982, which earned him widespread recognition. When HMS Invincible, the Royal Navy's warship, returned to the UK, the nation stood at attention. The Queen also gave her son a jubilant welcome at Portsmouth Quay.

On September 20, 1982, Prince Andrew arrives in Portsmouth Harbour on board the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible. On the right in the picture: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. IMAGO/Bridgeman Images

During this time, Andrew often appeared in uniform, which gave him an authority that he hardly had as a prince on his own. He thus presented himself as a soldier instead of "just" a privileged prince, as a royal and popular "doer" with attitude. Andrew was well received by the public and appeared more glamorous than his brittle brother Charles. Suddenly he was a war hero, national pride and teen idol.

The first scandal

The glamor of the royal favorite got its first scratch when Andrew fell in love with the American actress Koo Stark in the early 1980s.

Stark was not only American, but had also appeared naked in front of the camera in an erotically charged art film(Emily (1976)). A detail that was a feast for the British tabloid press.

Overnight, the charming prince became "Randy Andy", the lecherous royal. His private life was exploited by the media and his every move was followed. The relationship with Stark lasted a year and a half, until 1983, when it ended. The public never found out why.

Fergie and family happiness

Just a few years later, Andrew appeared to make his royal comeback. This time with the blessing of the establishment: in 1986, he married Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, a fun-loving, unconventional woman from an aristocratic family.

The wedding was staged like a royal fairytale. Millions tuned in as the couple kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The two looked like the fresh antithesis to the often somewhat stiff-looking rest of the Windsors.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of York with members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. IMAGO/Avalon.red

According to insiders, Fergie brought a breath of fresh air to the palace, while Andrew brought a sense of humor, and together they were considered the most informal couple among the royals. With the birth of their daughters Beatrice (1988) and Eugenie (1990), their family happiness seemed complete.

Shared flat despite divorce

But the picture did not last long. Andrew was often on trips abroad and Fergie felt increasingly alone. In 1992, the year later described by the Queen herself as the "annus horribilis", the couple officially announced their separation.

Shortly afterwards, paparazzi photos appeared showing Fergie barefoot by the pool with her financial advisor kissing her toes. The pictures went around the world. Andrew was once again caught up in a media storm.

Still living in a "friendly flat-sharing community" today: Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, his ex-wife. (archive picture) Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Despite their separation, they remained close: Fergie and Andrew continued to live on the estate they shared in Windsor, only divorcing in 1996, four years after the separation. They moved back in together in 2008, and still do to this day.

Officially, they describe their life together as a "friendly shared apartment". Andrew once said in an interview: "We're not just doing this for the children, but also for ourselves." And Fergie explained years later: "He's still my handsome prince."

From hero to traveling salesman

Andrew's public role also changed: after leaving the navy in 2001, he took on the post of "Special Representative for Trade and Investment", a kind of British business ambassador. The title smacked of international prestige, but also produced much amusement.

And Andrew soon acquired another reputation: that of "Air-Miles Andy". Expensive private flights, lavish delegation trips, dubious business contacts. The prince moved in circles that made the royal family uncomfortable.

The sale of his villa in Sunninghill Park in 2007 was particularly irritating: the property went to the Kazakh oligarch Timur Kulibayev, the son-in-law of the then President Nursultan Nazarbayev, for around 15 million pounds - three million above its value.

Unease grew in the palace. The impression grew that Andrew was moving in circles that were unacceptable for a royal. In 2011, they pulled the ripcord. Officially, it was said that he was resigning "for personal reasons", unofficially because the criticism of Andrew's lifestyle and connections could no longer be explained away.

Andrew's most dangerous friend: Jeffrey Epstein

At the end of the 1990s, Andrew had already met the US financier Jeffrey Epstein - a man with money, power and, as it later turned out, a global network of sexual abuse - through Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of sexual assault on minors in Florida. Despite this, Andrew maintained their friendship and visited him in New York in 2010 after his prison sentence.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Prince Andrew (right). (Archive) sda/Stratenschult/New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP/dpa

Not only because they documented that Andrew - a high-ranking royal with a diplomatic role - continued to associate with a convicted sex offender, but also because they revealed a level of ignorance, naivety or cold-bloodedness that stunned even long-time palace observers.

In 2011, a photo from 2001 emerged: It showed the 41-year-old Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, next to Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said that she had been forced to have sex with the prince several times, in London, New York and on Epstein's private island. Andrew denied everything.

Prince Andrew with the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, next to them Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's partner. Giuffre accuses Andrew of forcing her to have sex several times. (archive picture) Us Department Of Justice/PA Media/dpa

Dismantling in the BBC interview

In November 2019, Andrew tried to escape by giving an interview to the BBC program Newsnight. It was supposed to exonerate him, but turned into a disaster.

In 50 minutes, the prince talked his head off and the interview turned into a public dismantling. Andrew allegedly did not remember Virginia Giuffre. He emphasized that he believed the picture of him and Giuffre was not genuine. The photo could have been manipulated. He was never able to prove this.

Among other things, Virginia Giuffre had testified that she had danced with Prince Andrew in a club in London in 2001. He was "drenched in sweat". Afterwards, she had been persuaded by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with Andrew in one of the properties of Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Palace withdraws public duties

Andrew denied the allegations in the BBC interview, saying that he could not sweat. "I have a strange medical condition, which is that I couldn't sweat for a period of time - which sounds strange - but it was after an overdose of adrenaline during the Falklands War."

With this statement, he wanted to portray Giuffre's memory as false, i.e. her entire testimony as implausible, and create the impression that she was either lying or mistaken.

The web exploded. Memes, parodies, headlines, Andrew was the subject of international ridicule. On the same day, several organizations for which he was a patron distanced themselves. The first institutional withdrawal followed a few days later. The palace announced that Andrew would no longer perform any public duties for an indefinite period.

Collapse of the facade

Then a domino effect was set in motion: In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the USA against Andrew for sexual abuse. When a US federal judge rejected his lawyers' motion to dismiss the lawsuit in January 2022, it was clear that a trial in a New York court was a real possibility.

Virginia Giuffre said she had been sexually abused by Prince Andrew as a minor. In a civil lawsuit in the USA, she agreed a settlement with the royal. (archive picture) Bebeto Matthews/AP/dpa

Just one day after this legal setback, the palace drew the consequences. On January 13, 2022, the royal family announced that Andrew would lose all military titles and patronages. He was also no longer officially allowed to use the title "His Royal Highness". Officially, the Queen had made the decision. According to the British media, however, it was primarily Charles and William who had pushed for this step to ensure the survival of the monarchy.

In February 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, allegedly for a payment of up to 12 million pounds. There was no admission of guilt, but the symbolic damage was enormous.

Retreat to the Royal Lodge

Since then, Andrew has lived in seclusion at Royal Lodge, a stately 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor Park, which once served as the residence of the Queen Mum, Elizabeth II's mother, who lived there until her death in 2002. Today, he shares the property with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The building is said to be guaranteed to him until 2078. According to media reports, the prince has not paid any rent for 20 years, or only a symbolic "peppercorn" interest, which is equivalent to a maximum of ten pounds per year. King Charles is said to have tried several times in vain to persuade his younger brother to move out. Andrew rarely appears in public, usually accompanied by his daughters.

With the loss of his royal functions, Prince Andrew not only lost his public role, but also the financial privileges that had sustained him for decades. In 2023, King Charles III, anxious to streamline the royal family and distance himself from scandal, withdrew his annual allowance from the Sovereign Grant, a public fund normally reserved for active members of the Royal Family.

Personal security, which had previously been covered privately by the Queen, was also scrapped. Andrew, who had lived for decades on status, connections and a protective monarchy, suddenly found himself without a steady income, without an official role, without protection and backing. He was no longer a representative, no longer a "working royal", no longer a member of the front line of the crown, just a title holder without a function.

Aftermath: Giuffe's death and the renunciation of the title

In spring 2025, tragic news once again shook the public: Virginia Giuffre had taken her own life. "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" is the title of Giuffre's autobiography, published posthumously today in close collaboration with US journalist Amy Wallace.

In her book, Giuffre describes in detail how she became a victim of the sex offender Epstein. James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

In it, she tells of the years of abuse to which she was subjected by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and of the circle of influence of rich, powerful men who played along or looked the other way. Among them, presumably, Prince Andrew.

Today, Andrew announced that he would renounce the use of his titles and honors "in agreement with the King". A step that was described by the public as long overdue and by the palace as the "right decision". Andrew's official profile on royal.uk has been shortened and the coat of arms removed.