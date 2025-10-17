Prince Andrew withdraws further from the royal family. dpa

Prince Andrew's deep fall: the brother of King Charles III withdraws even further as a result of the Epstein affair. And just before an explosive publication.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew is also relinquishing his remaining royal titles and duties, as he announced in a statement released by the palace.

He will no longer use his title - Andrew is Duke of York - and the honors bestowed upon him.

The prince was friends with the US entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody after running an abuse ring for years. Show more

Britain's Prince Andrew, who has fallen into the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein affair, is also giving up his remaining royal titles and duties. The 65-year-old said this in a statement released by the palace. In discussions with King Charles III and his family, they had come to the conclusion that "the continuing allegations against me are distracting from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family", Andrew announced.

He will no longer use his title - Andrew is Duke of York - and the honors conferred on him, Andrew said. According to the PA news agency, he can only be stripped of his dukedom entirely by Parliament.

Andrew had already largely withdrawn from the public eye years ago in the wake of the Epstein affair. He had already lost his role as an official representative of the royal family, military ranks and patronage. The prince was friends with the US entrepreneur who died in custody - Epstein had run an abuse ring for years.

One of the victims, Virginia Giuffre, had accused Andrew of having abused her several times when she was a minor. The 65-year-old always denied the allegations. A memoir by the deceased woman will be published next week.