A report in the "Sun" is causing outrage in the UK: Prince Andrew is said to have been living rent-free in his luxury villa for more than twenty years - and only pays his water bill occasionally.

Civil rights activists, Epstein survivors and MPs are calling for Andrew to move out, renounce public funds and have the contract reviewed.

The 75-year lease provides for extensive maintenance and gardening obligations and could end in the event of breaches. Show more

Britain's Prince Andrew is once again in the pillory. According to a report in "The Sun" newspaper, the 65-year-old has been living rent-free in his 30-room "Royal Lodge" villa in Windsor Great Park for over twenty years. According to the lease agreement, he is only supposed to pay for maintenance and ancillary costs - and apparently does not even pay these regularly.

Particularly explosive: In the 75-year contract with the Crown Estate, the administration of the royal property, it is noted that Andrew only has to pay his water costs "from time to time". While the price of water and sewage in the UK has risen by almost 170 percent in the last two decades, the prince has apparently hardly paid anything for years.

The revelation has been met with widespread outrage. MPs from various parties are calling for the royal brother to finally move out and pay for his lifestyle himself. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse network, with whom Andrew was in contact for years, have also spoken out. They see the prince as a symbol of an untouchable elite that will not be held accountable.

Members of Parliament call for consequences

According to the report, several MPs spoke out in favor of reviewing the agreement between Andrew and the Crown Estate. Some are even calling for the property to be used for charitable purposes in future - for example as a refuge for victims of human trafficking. Others are demanding that Andrew should repay the rental costs saved to charitable organizations.

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him in the Royal Lodge since 2008, is also coming under indirect pressure as a result. The contract stipulates that the property may only be permanently occupied by Andrew himself, his two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie or his future widow - but not by his divorced wife.

According to the Sun, the lease obliges the prince to carry out extensive maintenance work: The façade must be repainted every seven years and the interior renovated every five years. In addition, the grounds of around 40 hectares must always be kept "clean, tidy and free of weeds". Violations of these requirements could result in the lease being terminated.

However, Andrew has so far refused to leave the estate. According to the British media, even his brother, King Charles, is said to have asked him several times to vacate the house. There is now a debate in London as to whether the prince could also lose his remaining title. According to a survey, 80 percent of Britons are in favor of stripping him of the title of Duke of York.

For many Britons, the Andrew case is more than just a moral issue - it symbolizes the loss of credibility within the monarchy. While the population struggles with the high cost of living, the disgraced prince continues to live in luxury.

