The pressure on Prince Andrew is increasing. Keystone

Prince Andrew has lived rent-free in a 30-room mansion for more than two decades - now it's time to move out. But Andrew doesn't just want to move out, he is already negotiating his next home.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew lived rent-free in the Royal Lodge for over 20 years.

According to media reports, Andrew has now agreed to leave the mansion.

He wants to move into Frogmore Cottage, while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is interested in Adelaide Cottage - there is no information about possible rents as yet. Show more

There was great outrage last week when the British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that Prince Andrew had been living rent-free in his 30-room Royal Lodge villa in Windsor Great Park for over twenty years. According to the lease, he is only supposed to pay for maintenance and ancillary costs - and apparently does not even pay these regularly.

Virginia Giuffe's memoirs had previously revealed shocking details about the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew and further increased the pressure on him.

According to media reports, Andrew has now agreed to leave the villa. Previously, Prince William had threatened to strip Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie of their royal titles if they did not urge their father to move out of the Royal Lodge, it was claimed.

But Andrew doesn't want to move out without demands: The Sun reports that Andrew wants to move into Prince Harry and Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage.

Ferguson "completely at the limit"

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who previously lived with Andrew at Royal Lodge, is interested in Adelaide Cottage. Prince William and Princess Kate are currently still living there and will move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park in November.

It is not yet clear what rent Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would pay in the new houses. There is currently no official statement from the palace.

Acquaintances of Ferguson and Prince Andrew told the Daily Mail that the proposal had come from the other side. They had not made any demands. Moreover, according to the report, Ferguson is currently "completely at her limit". If she cannot stay with Andrew, she has "nowhere to go".

More from the department