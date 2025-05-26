Virginia Roberts Giuffre at a press conference in New York in 2018. Bebeto Matthews/AP/dpa

Virginia Giuffre, known for her allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, has been laid to rest in Australia. She died a month ago at the age of just 41.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Virginia Giuffre, known for her allegations of abuse against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, took her own life in April at the age of 41 and has now been buried in Australia.

She is survived by three children and was considered a committed campaigner against sexual abuse and human trafficking after being exploited by Epstein and Maxwell as a teenager.

In the years before her death, she separated from her husband after accusing him of domestic violence and showing signs of mental distress on social media. Show more

Virginia Giuffre, considered one of the most high-profile plaintiffs in the Jeffrey Epstein case, was buried in Australia. The private ceremony took place at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park in Padbury, as reported by People magazine. The exact date of the funeral is not known.

Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 24, leaves behind three children aged 19, 16 and 15. Her family paid tribute to her as a tireless fighter against sexual abuse and human trafficking. "Virginia was a light that gave courage to many survivors," they said in a statement.

In 2000, the then 16-year-old Giuffre was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for Jeffrey Epstein.

She later reported that she was manipulated by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have sex with Epstein and others as part of an abuse ring. She managed to escape from this environment in 2002. Epstein took his own life in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Prince Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement

Giuffre also gained worldwide attention for her allegations against Prince Andrew. She claimed that the British royal had forced her to have sex three times between 1999 and 2002.

These incidents are said to have taken place in London, New York and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Prince Andrew vehemently denied the allegations. In February 2022, both parties reached an out-of-court settlement, although the details of the agreement remained confidential.

At the beginning of 2025, Giuffre separated from her husband of many years, Robert Giuffre, with whom she had lived in Australia since 2003. She later accused him of domestic violence. In the weeks before her death, she caused a stir with worrying posts, including photos of injuries she had sustained in a car accident.