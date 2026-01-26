  1. Residential Customers
Descending into the wetlands Prince Andrew's new home is in a flood plain

Carlotta Henggeler

26.1.2026

Prince Andrew at the funeral service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who died on September 4 at the age of 92.
EPA

Prince Andrew's new home on the Sandringham estate is in the middle of a flood zone. Pumping stations are to protect the marshy estate from flooding.

26.01.2026, 11:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Prince Andrew has to leave the Royal Lodge and moves to Marsh Farm in the Sandringham grounds, which is in need of renovation.
  • The new home is located in Flood Zone 3, an area with a high risk of flooding, which is only protected from flooding by a pumping station.
  • Experts recommend registering with a digital warning system, as the actual risk could increase in the future.
Show more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (65) fought for a long time against being thrown out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor - without success.

Now the disgraced former prince is set to move: In future, he is to live at the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

For Queen Elizabeth II's former favorite son, the move is akin to a public demotion - and, as has now been revealed, also poses a security risk.

From England to NorwayEurope's royal houses break with tradition

The reason? Marsh Farm, which is in dire need of renovation, is located in the immediate vicinity of a flood zone. The surrounding marshland is repeatedly affected by severe flooding.

Andrew Mountbatten's house is located in flood zone 3

As the "Hello! Magazine" reports, the Sandringham property is still in a comparatively safe zone. It is below sea level, but a nearby pumping station ensures that large amounts of rain usually run off without any problems. Nevertheless, Andrew's new home is in the middle of so-called "flood zone 3", where flooding is very likely.

This is shown on a flood map from the Environment Agency. It recommends that residents in the affected areas register with a digital flood warning system - a service that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is likely to use in the future.

A flood risk assessment has been carried out

Last year, a flood risk assessment was carried out by Ellingham Consulting for the Wolferton Barns estate, which is just a few meters away from Andrew's Marsh Farm. The conclusion? It makes sense to register with the warning system - in case the nearby pumping station suffers a technical fault.

The immediate vicinity of Andrew's new home on the Sandringham site is considered to be comparatively less prone to flooding. Nevertheless, the consultancy firm warns on its website that flooding is difficult to predict, especially with regard to the future. The actual risk could be higher or lower than estimated and change over time.

