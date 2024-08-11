Difficult start to their love affair: Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria. Picture: IMAGO/TT

Prince Daniel had to overcome many prejudices to win the love of Crown Princess Victoria - a story of resistance that led to the fairytale wedding.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Daniel fought for the love of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden despite much opposition and initial skepticism, especially from King Carl Gustaf.

The relationship between Victoria and Daniel began in secret, as there were doubts as to whether a middle-class man would fit into the royal family.

Her persistence paid off and the couple married in 2010; they have two children together, Estelle and Oscar. Show more

Anyone dating a genuine crown princess like Victoria of Sweden is aware from the outset that they will only play an extra role.

Victoria Ingrid Alice Désirée, Crown Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland, is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. As the future monarch, her great destiny was laid in her cradle.

Not an easy starting point for a love affair between a crown princess and a middle-class Swedish fitness trainer.

Nevertheless, Prince Daniel (50) courted the love of Swedish Princess Victoria (47) and won her heart in no time at all. He also stood by her side during difficult times when she suffered from an eating disorder and had to undergo treatment. Prince Daniel himself did not have an easy time of it, with many obstacles placed in the way of their love, reports "bunte.de".

A secret love

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel kept the first moments of their young love a secret for a while. Too many critical voices were doing the rounds as to whether the middle-class Daniel Westling from the small village of Öckelbo would suit the dazzling crown princess.

It wasn't just skeptical voices from the people that caused them headaches.

Carl Gustaf of Sweden's (78) first reaction to his daughter's new love was not positive either. Royal expert Caroline Vagle from the news portal "Dagbladet" explains: "It is said that King Carl Gustaf did not believe that the simple country boy would fit into royal circles."

Prince Daniel showed himself to be strong at the princess's side

German royal connoisseur Julia Melchior also reports on the difficult initial situation at "bunte.de": "For Daniel, it was a huge step at the time to move from the bourgeois life he had come from to marry into the uniqueness of the Swedish royal family. And that against all the odds."

In 2007, Daniel Westling was not yet accepted as a potential life partner at Princess Victoria's side. ZDF nobility expert Julia Melchior explains: "He certainly had to work things out with himself before he made the decision that he was ready." Julia Melchior has met the Swedish Crown Princess several times.

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling got married on June 19, 2010. Picture: Jochen Lübke

We can only imagine how difficult this path was for Westling at the beginning. But the now 50-year-old fought for his love for the Crown Princess. He faced up to his critics and stood strongly by her side.

Prince Daniel's persistence paid off. On June 19, 2010, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married her middle-class prince in a romantic XXL wedding. Two children crown their love.

On February 23, 2012, Victoria gave birth to daughter Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary, Duchess of Östergötland. She is second in line to the Swedish throne after her mother. Estelle's brother Oscar Carl Olof, Duke of Skåne, was born on March 2, 2016.

