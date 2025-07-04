Royal by birth, DJ by choice: Prince Emmanuel is now active as a DJ under the name Vyntrix. Picture. IMAGO/Photo News

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium is taking off as a DJ. He produces electronic music under the stage name Vyntrix - and even gets support from other royals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Emmanuel of Belgium is now active as a DJ under the name Vyntrix and produces deep and tech house music.

His tracks have even been featured by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg: an official video with Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was accompanied by his music.

Whether DJ Vyntrix is just a hobby or something more remains to be seen - Emmanuel is currently in third place in the Belgian line of succession. Show more

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium, the youngest son of King Philippe (65) and Queen Mathilde (52), is now a DJ.

The 19-year-old produces deep house and tech house music under the artist name Vyntrix. This is reported by the Belgian newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws".

Emmanuel receives support from another royal family. The official Instagram channel of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has added his music to a video showing Grand Duke Henri (70) and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa (69) at a garden party. King Philippe, Emmanuel's father, is a cousin of Grand Duke Henri.

Prince Emmanuel's sound goes down well with the audience. More of the DJ's tracks can be found on Vyntrix's Instagram page, which already has over 10,000 followers.

The comments under the posts are largely full of support for the royal pupil.

Whether the DJ job is more than just a hobby for Prince Emmanuel remains to be seen. He is third in line to the Belgian throne, behind his sister Princess Elisabeth (24) and his brother Prince Gabriel (22).

