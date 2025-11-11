Prince George and his mother Princess Kate made a high-profile appearance at a historically significant Remembrance Day in the UK last weekend. Picture: IMAGO/Avalon.red

A ceremony of the British royal family turns into a big premiere: Prince George appears alone with Princess Kate. While fans are fascinated by the little royal's look, his mother is criticized.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Twelve-year-old Prince George was the focus of a memorial ceremony in London on Saturday evening.

The royal teenager appeared together with his mother Kate.

After the appearance, fans on social media were fascinated by George's style of dress, while Kate's appearance was not universally well received. Show more

Prince George made a high-profile appearance last Saturday at a historically significant day of remembrance in the UK:

The so-called Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall commemorates the end of the Second World War. The twelve-year-old royal appeared together with his mother Princess Kate.

It is rare for mother and son to appear as a duo at such a major event. Father Prince William was not present because he was representing his home country at the climate summit in Brazil.

"Princess Kate needs a new styling team"

All the more attention was focused on Kate and George. The little prince wore a black suit with a poppy pin and a striped tie. Meanwhile, his mother chose a black dress by Italian designer Alessandra Rich.

Kate's dress attracted a lot of attention with its large white collar. The 43-year-old paired it with a brooch and earrings from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On social media, fans were thrilled that Princess Kate was accompanied by her eldest son: "He's growing before your eyes, it's incredible. He's almost as big as Princess Kate already," wrote one user on X.

In contrast, some users are not particularly taken with the Princess of Wales' look. "This dress is awful," criticized one. And further: "The Princess needs a new styling team."

"Who let the Princess out of the house in this look? This dress is not wearable for any woman ...", scolded someone else.

More videos from the department