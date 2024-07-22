Britain's Prince George celebrates his 11th birthday today, July 22.
In a black and white photo published by Kensington Palace on Instagram to mark the occasion, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and dark jacket. The boy looks casual, with a chain on his arm.
The second in line to the British throne looks up at the camera from a seated position and smiles. The caption on Instagram reads: "Prince George, happy birthday today."
The photo was taken by Princess Kate again
The eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate is almost a teenager. He has two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
Prince George has not yet taken on any royal duties, but the ten-year-old is still in the public eye time and again. Most recently, pictures went around the world of him and his father watching the England v Spain European Championship final in Berlin.
Fans noted that George and William bore a strong resemblance to each other.