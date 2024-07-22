Prince George shows resemblance to his father. Picture: Kensington Palace

Prince George, second in line to the British throne, is almost a teenager. A photo published by Kensington Palace for his birthday is - as is so often the case - of his mother Princess Kate.

Prince George, the eldest son of the heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Kate, can celebrate his 11th birthday today.

In a picture published by Kensington Palace on Instagram to mark the occasion, the boy can be seen wearing a white shirt and dark jacket.

As is so often the case, the photo published today was taken by George's mother, Princess Kate, who is a passionate amateur photographer. Show more

Britain's Prince George celebrates his 11th birthday today, July 22.

In a black and white photo published by Kensington Palace on Instagram to mark the occasion, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and dark jacket. The boy looks casual, with a chain on his arm.

The second in line to the British throne looks up at the camera from a seated position and smiles. The caption on Instagram reads: "Prince George, happy birthday today."

The photo was taken by Princess Kate again

The eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Kate is almost a teenager. He has two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).

Prince George has not yet taken on any royal duties, but the ten-year-old is still in the public eye time and again. Most recently, pictures went around the world of him and his father watching the England v Spain European Championship final in Berlin.

Fans noted that George and William bore a strong resemblance to each other.

As is so often the case, the photo published today was taken by George's mother, Princess Kate, who is a passionate amateur photographer.

The 42-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer. She has been undergoing chemotherapy for months and is currently putting her work for the royal family on hold.

Kate's passion for photography got her into a lot of trouble

It was only recently that Kate began to appear in public again, for example at the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade for King Charles or at the final of the tennis tournament in Wimbledon.

Her passion for photography has also caused Kate a few problems: Last March, several news agencies, including dpa, retracted a photo she had taken due to suspicions of manipulation.

There were several minor discrepancies in the picture. The Princess of Wales later apologized for having "experimented with image editing".

