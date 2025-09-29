Prince Guillaume becomes the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg The change of throne is a major event for little Luxembourg. (archive picture) Image: dpa Luxembourg is the only Grand Duchy in the world. (archive picture) Image: dpa Many guests are expected at the palace for the change of throne. (archive picture) Image: dpa Prince Guillaume becomes the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg The change of throne is a major event for little Luxembourg. (archive picture) Image: dpa Luxembourg is the only Grand Duchy in the world. (archive picture) Image: dpa Many guests are expected at the palace for the change of throne. (archive picture) Image: dpa

On October 3, Grand Duke Henri will hand over the throne to his son Guillaume after 25 years as Head of State. Heads of state and crowned heads are expected.

After 25 years, Grand Duke Henri has handed over the throne of Luxembourg to his son Prince Guillaume.

Guillaume will be sworn in as the seventh Grand Duke and will mainly assume representative duties in the small EU state.

Numerous European royals and heads of state are expected to attend the three-day change of throne ceremony. Show more

Little Luxembourg is on the verge of a major change of throne. This Friday, October 3, Grand Duke Henri will step down after 25 years and hand over the reins of office to his eldest son Guillaume.

The change comes as no surprise: Henri (70) had already appointed his son as his deputy a year ago. Luxembourg is the second smallest country in the EU and has around 670,000 inhabitants.

Prince Guillaume will be the seventh Grand Duke of Luxembourg - the only Grand Duchy in the world still in existence today. Grand Duke is a title for monarchs of a rank between king and duke. He performs representative duties. He also promulgates laws.

The 43-year-old studied political science in Great Britain and France and previously completed officer training at the British military academy Sandhurst.

Since October 2012, the former Hereditary Grand Duke has been married to Princess Stéphanie (41), who comes from a noble Belgian family. The two have two sons.

Royal couples also attend the ceremony

Several heads of state from Europe have announced their attendance at the accession ceremony, including royal couples. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and heir to the throne Catharina-Amalia are traveling from the Netherlands. King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their daughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth, are coming from Belgium. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron have also announced their attendance at the gala dinner.

The celebrations will take place over three days. On October 3, the official ceremony with the swearing-in of the new Grand Duke will take center stage. He will then appear with his wife Stéphanie on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City and later walk through the crowds on the large square in front of the City Hall. On October 4, the Grand Duke will visit several cities in the country, followed by a church service on October 5.

