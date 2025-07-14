Will there be a reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry? Imago images/APress

Is a reconciliation on the horizon between King Charles III and his younger son Prince Harry? That's according to British media reporting on a meeting between the royals' PR staff in London.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rapprochement between Prince Harry and King Charles III is being discussed after Harry's PR manager is said to have held informal talks in London.

The relationship between father and son has been severely strained since Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from the royal family and revelations in the media.

Harry recently emphasized his desire for reconciliation, but expressed doubts as to whether the broken relationship could ever be fully repaired. Show more

According to the German Press Agency, Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan's (43) new PR manager, Meredith Maine, was recently in London.

Her mission? She is said to have met members of her team, media representatives, representatives of organizations of which Harry is a patron and other "stakeholders".

However, it could not initially be confirmed whether she had a conversation with the head of communications at Buckingham Palace, Tobyn Andreae, as the Daily Mail reported, citing corresponding photos.

The newspaper quoted an insider source as saying that it was an informal meeting that could initiate a rapprochement process for the first time in years. However, Buckingham Palace would not comment on the matter.

Relationship is considered to be severely strained

There has recently been radio silence between father and son. Harry and Meghan left the inner circle of the royals a good five years ago and live with their two children Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4) in the US state of California.

The relationship has been under strain ever since Harry and Meghan spoke to US talk show legend Oprah Winfrey about their departure in front of the cameras in 2021. This was followed by a Netflix documentary series and Harry's autobiography "Spare", in which he mainly lashed out at his brother Prince William (43) and Queen Camilla (77).

Harry wishes for a reconciliation

Prince Harry recently expressed his desire for a reconciliation. In a BBC interview following a court defeat over state personal protection during visits to the UK, which he is no longer automatically entitled to in full, he said: "I would very much like a reconciliation with my family."

He added: "Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has left to live." However, his father does not even speak to him because of the dispute over personal protection.

However, Harry put his foot in his mouth again with his well-intentioned comments. Speculation about the state of health of the monarch, who is suffering from cancer, ran rampant after the interview.

It will probably never be the same again

Harry does not want to bring his family to his home country without the personal protection of the British security authorities. He recently only visited the United Kingdom alone.

Despite hopes of reconciliation, Harry also revealed that things will probably never be the same again: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for many things," he said.

