More than five years have passed since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan left the royal family. Now the prodigal son returns to London - and experiences a very personal moment.

Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth II's grave in Windsor on the third anniversary of her death and laid flowers.

The official reason for his trip to London was to attend the WellChild Awards, a children's charity that has been close to his heart for years.

A meeting with his father King Charles III or brother Prince William is still considered uncertain in view of the strained family relationship. Show more

Prince Harry laid flowers at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death. As Sky News and The Sun newspaper both reported, the 40-year-old was driven to Windsor Castle after his arrival in London for this very personal moment.

The Queen is buried in St. George's Chapel in the castle grounds. She died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Harry, who was largely disowned by the British royal family, had a very close relationship with his "Granny", as he affectionately called the Queen.

However, the official reason for the visit of the US-based prince is a different one: Harry, who celebrates his 41st birthday in a week's time on 15 September, is attending the evening event of an organization that supports seriously ill children. The WellChild Awards are a cause close to Harry's heart, for which he has been a sponsor for years.

It is still unclear whether he will see his father, King Charles III (76), who is currently on a summer retreat in Scotland with Queen Camilla (78).

However, a few weeks ago the British media reported a meeting between representatives of Harry and the palace in London.

Prince William and Kate also honor the anniversary of his death

At the same time, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, attended a memorial service for the late Queen in Sunningdale, Berkshire. Only around twelve kilometers away, the two also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Relationship is considered severely strained

Harry and Meghan left the inner circle of royals a good five years ago and live with their two children Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4) in the US state of California.

The relationship has been under strain ever since Harry and Meghan spoke to US talk show legend Oprah Winfrey in front of the cameras about their departure in 2021 and complained bitterly. This was followed by a Netflix documentary series and Harry's autobiography "Spare", in which he mainly lashed out at his brother Prince William (43) and Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry wishes for a reconciliation

Prince Harry recently expressed his desire for a reconciliation. In a "BBC" interview following a court defeat over state personal protection during visits to the UK, which he is no longer automatically entitled to in full, he said: "I would very much like a reconciliation with my family."

He added: "Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has left to live." However, his father does not even speak to him because of the dispute over personal protection.

