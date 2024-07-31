Prince Harry has set fire to the British palace with his book "Spare", he bears the consequences and even makes a new decision in favor of his family. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Prince Harry's tell-all book "Spare" inspires readers worldwide. But there will be no film adaptation - and for good reason. But will the royal stand firm with his decision? One expert doubts.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry's memoirs "Spare" became a bestseller, but there are no plans for a film version.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl praises Harry's decision not to sell the film rights.

A film adaptation could put further strain on already strained relations with the royal family. Show more

In January 2023, Prince Harry (39) poured salt on the open wound of the royal feud between the Sussexes and the other members of the British royal family.

The book "Spare" described the machinations of Buckingham Palace from the perspective of the "surrogate brother".

Harry criticized his brother, heir to the throne William, his stepmother Camilla and also his dealings with his wife Meghan behind the scenes. He started a fire in the palace that has still not been extinguished.

Film deal would probably be a goldmine for Harry

The autobiography has enjoyed great success around the world, the public pounced on the scandalous book and Hollywood also seemed to be interested in making the work into a film.

As royal expert Katie Nicholl writes in the British "Mirror", the prince has decided - at least for the moment - against making a film of the book.

He is keeping the rights and not selling them. She describes this as the "most sensible decision" he has made since 2020. A movie deal would probably be a goldmine for the Sussex, but as Nicholl writes, he would "completely lose control" by selling the rights.

"Enormous potential for conflict"

The film industry takes a lot of liberties when it comes to adapting books. So Katie Nicholl praises the decision not to risk it.

She writes: "Imagine the damage that could be done to his relationships with stepmother Camilla, his father and his brother." There would be "enormous potential for conflict" and could "result in numerous legal disputes".

However, she doubts whether this is a definitive decision by the prince, as he may change his mind in the coming years. It probably won't be because of the money: For his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024, the prince will receive a hefty inheritance from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II - so a few million will flow into the exiled royal's wallet.

