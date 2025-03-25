The year 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of Lady Diana's death. According to the British media, Prince Harry is planning a documentary about his mother for this date. The picture of Diana and her sons William (left) and Harry was taken in winter 2008 in Lech, Austria. Picture: imago/ZUMA Press

Is Prince Harry planning a multi-part documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Diana's death in 2027? According to British media, the 40-year-old royal is currently negotiating with the streaming service Netflix.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lady Diana , the mother of Harry and his older brother William, died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

The year 2027 marks the 30th anniversary of her death.

There are now rumors that Harry is working on a film project about his late mother.

Talks are reportedly currently underway between the 40-year-old royal and those responsible at Netflix. Show more

Since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan left the British royal family in January 2020, the royal couple have been fighting on various fronts to remain in the public eye.

But the Sussexes have also been the target of scorn and jibes for almost as long. The reason: hardly any of their business ideas have worked out as planned.

Duchess Meghan is currently trying her hand at being the perfect housewife. In the Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", she is in the kitchen. The 43-year-old is perfectly styled, welcomes guests and wants to make a point: Housework is fun. However, it doesn't look particularly authentic.

A multi-part documentary about Lady Diana is planned

However, negotiations are already underway with the US streaming service Netflix about the next royal film project:

The British tabloid "Daily Express" claims to know that Prince Harry is currently in talks with those responsible at the US streaming service.

A multi-part documentary about the late Lady Diana is apparently being planned. The mother of Harry and his older brother William died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

The year 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of the death of the ex-wife of the current King Charles III.

Diana documentary to be a solo project by Prince Harry

"Harry is in a unique position not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as a social and cultural icon who is still loved by so many," an unnamed Hollywood insider is quoted as saying in the Daily Express.

Incidentally, the idea behind the Diana documentary is said to be Harry's solo project. It is said that the 40-year-old will therefore act as both narrator and co-executive producer.

