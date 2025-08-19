Prince Harry (right) is said to have had a close relationship with his grandfather Prince Philip. Here the two of them in 2014. KEYSTONE

Prince Harry has penned a letter to mark Victory over Japan Day, paying tribute to his connection to his late grandfather Prince Philip.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Harry maintained a close relationship with his grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

On the 80th anniversary of "Victory over Japan Day", he honored his grandfather with a personal letter.

In his letter, Harry paid tribute to Prince Philip's service in the Pacific War and emphasized his modesty and the legacy of the veterans.

He had the letter discreetly laid at a memorial service at a memorial in Staffordshire. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in attendance. Show more

Prince Harry, who is actually known for his distant relationship with the British royal family, is said to have had a close bond with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) and Prince Philip (1921-2021). On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of "Victory over Japan Day", he wrote an emotional letter honoring his memories of his grandfather. This is reported by "GB News".

Every year, "Victory over Japan Day" commemorates the surrender of Japan in the Second World War. To mark the occasion, a memorial service was held in Staffordshire on Friday, August 15, attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Although Harry was unable to attend in person, he arranged for a friend to lay a letter and a wreath at the memorial on his behalf, according to GB News.

Formative figure in Harry's life

"GB News" managed to gain an insight into the letter. In it, Harry writes: "This anniversary has a very special meaning for me. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific War. He spoke of those years with quiet modesty, but I know how much he respected all who stood beside him in that theater of war."

Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, still seems to be a formative figure in Harry's life four years after his death.

In his letter, Harry reflects on the shared experiences and legacy of the veterans: "When I think of him today, I also think of every veteran, the hardships they shared, the bonds they forged and the legacy they all leave behind."

