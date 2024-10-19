A video shows Prince Harry surfing. The clip goes viral and his fans celebrate their favorite royal - who cuts a fine figure on the board.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a video, Prince Harry shows himself surfing at a surf ranch in California.

The clip was shared by surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, who was traveling with the royal.

Fans comment on the video of the surfing duke and are impressed by his skills. Show more

Prince Harry (40) and Duchess Meghan (43) have been living on the US West Coast with their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) since 2020. As a Californian by choice, the royal seems to have settled in well, because as a video on the internet now proves, Prince Harry has mastered the art of surfing.

The clip was shared by surf star Raimana Van Bastolaer, whose enthusiastic voice can be heard in the background: "Love you, brother!", he calls out to the surfing Prince Harry and gives him instructions. The recording was apparently made at a "surf ranch" in California, which belongs to surfing superstar Kelly Slater (52).

Under the video - it is not clear exactly when it was recorded - Van Bastolaer writes: "In Tahiti we still call you Prince Harry. But at the Surf Ranch you are my brother. It was an honor to have you surfing with me and Kelly Slater."

Prince Harry "living his best life"

The 40-year-old royal's fans are beside themselves. "Prince Harry, you've always been my favorite royal guy, but now you've stolen my heart forever. That was great," someone commented. And someone else wrote: "Living his best life!"

The wave on which the Duke of Sussex is surfing was artificially created. First, Prince Harry holds on to a jet ski in the video, after which he lets go and skillfully rides the wave.

It's no secret that the son of King Charles III (75) surfs. As "The Mirror" writes, he proved his skills back in 2012 during a surfing weekend on the Cornish coast. At the time, his brother Prince William (42) was by his side.

