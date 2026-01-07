Armed police protection could pave the way for Harry and Meghan's return to the UK. Imago

He was turned down in court last May, but now a U-turn is imminent: Prince Harry could soon be under the protection of Scotland Yard again. Threats are said to have influenced the decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Prince Harry will once again be entitled to armed personal protection in the UK, which could make it easier for him to return to London.

The responsible Ravec Commission has reassessed Harry's security situation.

The possible change of course is based on specific threats, among other things, and could pave the way for a reconciliation with King Charles in 2026. Show more

Prince Harry and King Charles could reconcile in 2026. As the Mail on Sunday reports, the Duke of Sussex will once again be entitled to an armed escort whenever he is in the United Kingdom. The official decision is expected in the coming weeks.

According to the report, Ravec - the body that decides which members of the royal family and public figures are entitled to state protection - has reassessed Harry's risk profile and granted him protection again.

Last May, however, Harry suffered a legal defeat: a court rejected his appeal against the British government's decision in 2020 to withdraw his protection from Scotland Yard after he left the royal family.

At the time, the prince spoke of an "old-fashioned palace maneuver" and hinted that the royal family had also influenced the decision. According to the report, the Duke of Sussex wrote directly to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September, requesting a review of his case.

The possible change of course was also triggered by an incident that took place in London in September. According to the report, a woman allegedly threatened Harry online and approached him at two different public events before being stopped by private security.

According to Harry, such an incident shows how dangerous it is to travel to the UK with wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet without adequate protection.

"It's just a formality now"

Should the decision stand, the situation would change significantly: Harry would once again automatically be protected by armed Scotland Yard officers specially trained to protect the royal family. This in turn could allow his family to return to London.

According to circles close to the Sussexes, according to the Daily Mail on Sunday, there would then be no practical obstacles to resuming contact with King Charles.

"It's just a formality. We are confident that the armed escort has been secured," a source is quoted as saying in the report. "If the threats Harry and his children have received were known, it would be clear why he wouldn't want to bring them to the UK without security guarantees."

Representatives of the Sussexes did not comment on the report, nor did the British government or Buckingham Palace.

