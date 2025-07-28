King Charles and Prince Harry: Will there soon be another face-to-face meeting between the two? Picture: Imago images/APress

According to the British media, Prince Harry wants to coordinate future public appearances with the royal family in order to avoid overlaps. The aim is to defuse conflicts and facilitate a rapprochement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Mail on Sunday , Prince Harry wants to reduce tensions with the royal family and has offered to coordinate his public appearances with those of the family.

This is to prevent his appointments coinciding with important family events, as was the case with the Angola trip, and thus diverting attention.

According to the British newspaper, the coordination of appointments could even lead to a personal meeting with King Charles. Show more

Prince Harry has taken a step towards reconciliation with the British royal family.

According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, the 40-year-old has offered to coordinate his official appointments with the royal family in order to avoid overlaps.

The proposal is aimed at avoiding conflicts that could arise from simultaneous public appearances. One example of this was Harry's trip to Angola, which overshadowed Queen Camilla's birthday.

Is a meeting between Charles and Harry imminent?

According to the British newspaper, there is even hope that the coordination of dates will lead to a personal meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry in Angola. The appearance caused avoidance interest because the scene was reminiscent of Harry's mother Princess Diana walking through a cleared minefield almost 30 years ago. Picture: Ampe Pedro/The HALO Trust /dpa

A meeting between advisors to King Charles and Prince Harry recently took place in London.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry wants to remain independent but is keen to resolve the conflict: "I would be very happy to reconcile with my family. There is no point in continuing to argue, life is precious," he told BBC News in May.

