Step towards reconciliationPrince Harry wants to coordinate public appearances with the family
28.7.2025 - 19:28
According to the British media, Prince Harry wants to coordinate future public appearances with the royal family in order to avoid overlaps. The aim is to defuse conflicts and facilitate a rapprochement.
According to the Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry wants to reduce tensions with the royal family and has offered to coordinate his public appearances with those of the family.
This is to prevent his appointments coinciding with important family events, as was the case with the Angola trip, and thus diverting attention.
According to the British newspaper, the coordination of appointments could even lead to a personal meeting with King Charles.
According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry wants to remain independent but is keen to resolve the conflict: "I would be very happy to reconcile with my family. There is no point in continuing to argue, life is precious," he told BBC News in May.