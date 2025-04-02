Prince Harry at a Sentebale Association event in April 2006. KEYSTONE

A former employee makes serious accusations against Prince Harry and accuses him of bullying: the dispute over the aid organization Sentebale will not end.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The chairwoman of Sentebale, Sophie Chandauka, accuses Prince Harry of bullying and being partly responsible for the withdrawal of donors following his royal resignation .

Chandauka reports a targeted PR campaign against her: The power struggle within the organization was escalating.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso gave up their patronage, citing the broken relationship with the chairwoman as the reason - the foundation's reputation has been severely damaged. Show more

The conflict surrounding Prince Harry's involvement with the aid organization Sentebale has reached a new dimension. Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of the organization, is making serious accusations against the prince. She accuses him of being responsible for the withdrawal of donors after he withdrew from the British royal family.

Chandauka also criticizes the fact that the organization's focus on AIDS orphans is no longer appropriate, as the disease is no longer necessarily fatal.

Chandauka reports that she has encountered resistance in her attempts to initiate change. She claims that Prince Harry and his supporters tried to force her out of her position.

In an interview with Sky News, she explained that a PR campaign was launched against her after Harry made his resignation as patron public without informing her first. She described this as "bullying on a grand scale".

Insider: "Allegations completely unfounded"

A source close to the resigned Board of Trustees contradicted Chandauka's accusations and described her claims as "completely unfounded".

Before the latest conflict, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho had surprisingly resigned their patronage. The reason given was Chandauka's refusal to resign.

In a joint statement, the princes regretted the intolerable situation and the damaged relationship with the CEO.

Sentebale was founded by the princes in memory of their deceased mothers. The organization supports AIDS orphans in Lesotho and Botswana through camps and medical care.

The outcome of the power struggle over Sentebale remains uncertain, but the organization's reputation has already suffered considerable damage.

*The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

