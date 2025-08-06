Prince Harry at a court case in London in April 2025. IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Despite being acquitted following an internal investigation, Prince Harry no longer sees a future for the foundation he co-founded. The criticism of the chairman remains - as does the desire to continue helping.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UK Charity Commission found no evidence of bullying or harassment at Sentebale, but confirmed leadership problems.

Prince Harry ruled out a return to the organization and publicly criticized the chairwoman Dr. Chandauka and her handling of internal conflicts.

Despite the scandal, Sentebale intends to continue working under new leadership and emphasizes its ongoing commitment to children in Lesotho and Botswana. Show more

The UK Charity Commission has published the results of its investigation into Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The investigation found no evidence of systematic bullying or harassment, including misogyny.

Nevertheless, the situation remains tense, as Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso see no possibility of returning to the organization as long as Dr. Sophie Chandauka is chair.

In an emotional statement, Prince Harry expressed his disappointment at the fallout from the investigation, despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, reports people.com. Further cooperation - with the current Sentebale management - was "simply inconceivable" for him.

He emphasized that the real victims are the children who are dependent on Sentebale's support. A spokesperson for Prince Harry criticized the fact that the consequences of the current chairwoman's actions are not borne by her, but by those in need.

Sentebale wants to continue operating - without Prince Harry

The former trustees of Sentebale also expressed their disappointment with the results of the investigation.

They criticized the fact that important concerns regarding the governance of the organization were ignored. Despite the challenges, the organization remains determined to implement the Charity Commission's recommendations and resolve the internal disputes.

Dr. Chandauka expressed gratitude for the Charity Commission's acknowledgement of her concerns and emphasized that Sentebale continues to support young people in Lesotho and Botswana. She commended the new board members for their efforts amidst the media attention and pledged to continue the mission of the founders.

Despite the turmoil, Prince Harry remains determined to support the children of Lesotho and Botswana, whether through existing charities or new initiatives.

A friend of Prince Harry expressed the hope that he will work with Prince Seeiso again in the future to fulfill Sentebale's original mission.

