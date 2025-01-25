Prince Nikolaos divorced his wife Princess Tatiana in 2024 - now the 55-year-old has become engaged again. IMAGO/PPE

Just a few months after divorcing Princess Tatiana, Prince Nikolaos of Greece has announced his engagement to Chrysi Vardinoyannis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Nikolaos of Greece has become engaged to Chrysi Vardinoyannis a few months after his separation from Princess Tatiana.

The wedding is to take place in Athens, but a date has not yet been set; his brother Pavlos will act as best man.

The quick engagement is causing public debate, while Nikolaos seems determined to start a new chapter with his longtime girlfriend. Show more

Prince Nikolaos of Greece has become engaged again just a few months after splitting from Princess Tatiana. The news broke in mid-January 2025 when the prince appeared with his new partner Chrysi Vardinoyannis at a memorial service for his late father, King Constantine II.

This public appearance led to speculation, which has now been ended by an official confirmation of the engagement by a spokeswoman for the prince.

The wedding is to take place in Athens, although an exact date has not yet been set. Among others, his older brother Pavlos of Greece will act as best man. The relationship between Nikolaos and Chrysi Vardinoyannis is not new; they have been friends for several years and were previously spotted together at the wedding of Nikolaos' sister, Princess Theodora, in August 2024.

A look at the past

Nikolaos is the third child of former King Constantine II and Anne-Marie of Denmark. Born in Rome in 1969, the family lived in England after their exile. His first marriage to Tatiana Blatnik lasted from 2010 to 2024 and they lived on the island of Spetses.

Despite the abolition of the monarchy in Greece 50 years ago, Nikolaos and his siblings recently applied for Greek citizenship and recognized the republican system. They now bear the surname "De Grece".

Prince Nikolaos' quick engagement has caused a stir among the public. While some welcome the decision, others are critical of the speed of the new relationship. Regardless of this, the prince seems determined to start a new chapter with Chrysi Vardinoyannis.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the Entertainment section